iliza-shlesinger-landed-‘spenser-confidential’-position-soon-after-ignoring-course-not-to-do-a-boston-accent

LOS ANGELES — Iliza Shlesinger suggests she landed a purpose Mark Wahlberg’s new movie by ignoring a directive not to audition with a Boston accent.

Shlesinger went to an audition for the forthcoming film “Spenser Private” and was handed a script that said “in major daring letters at the top: ‘Do not do a Boston accent,'” she recounted in a “Jimmy Kimmel Are living” interview Wednesday evening.

“But just one of the traces was, ‘Every day I pray to St. Jude for a purpose to go away you,’ and I was like, ‘You cannot not do a Boston accent and invoke the name of St. Jude.’ I tried using it in every accent, I tried using it in regular, but I was like — you’ve obtained to go Boston. I went in and I did the accent and I tanked it,” she said.

Shlesinger explained she afterwards heard again about the purpose whilst she was, coincidentally, in Boston for a exhibit.

“This goes against each molecule in my physique. I was like, ‘I’m just likely to meditate. Forget about Hollywood, forget that movie. Who cares? They missed out,'” she remembered imagining prior to she turned off her mobile phone.

“Three minutes later, I was like, ‘Who can do this?’ I turned it back again on and I had a missed connect with from my agent,” Shlesinger ongoing, stating she assumed it was a rejection simply call.

She identified as her agent again and was connected directly to Wahlberg, who instructed her, “Hey, you did a really great Boston accent…so, are you all set to get insane with us?”

“I do not know what the legalese for ‘Are you all set to get insane with us?’ I go, ‘Do I have the gig? Due to the fact I have to have to listen to it,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see you in a handful of months,'” she continued.

“I hung up and I screamed so loud that protection despatched anyone up to make absolutely sure I was all right,” Shlesinger claimed.

Catch “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” weeknights at 11: 35 p.m. ET/PT | 10: 35 p.m. CT on ABC