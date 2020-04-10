“I’ll Be With You When The Weather Is Good” Is Not Yourself and May Seo Kang Joon’s character

Seo Kang Joon’s character, Im Eun Seob in “I’ll Be With You If The Weather Is Bad” has changed as it has grown.

Spoiler

Im Eun Seob now runs a bookstore in Bukon City. He may sound like a bright character, but he has a deep darkness. He was a happy little boy, but he was genuinely afraid of happiness. However, Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) has helped her overcome that fear.

Here are some of the injuries and changes that Im Eun Seob suffered during her lifetime:

The happy memories of his father in the cottage

For Im Eun Seob, this mountain is the most comfortable place in the world. This is because he was a boy who followed his father, who was originally from the mountains, in the mountains. Some may disagree in different unique ways, but it was a good time he spent with his father growing up in the mountains. So after his father suddenly disappeared, his daily life could not endure. The sunlight, which seemed to glow in the hut, disappeared like never before. The happiest cottage then became a lonely place, and Im Eun Seob lived every day on her father’s footsteps.

Buk Hyeon, a very scared city

Ever since her father left, Im Eun Seob has struggled with loneliness. It is Im Jong Pil (Kang Shin Il) and Yoon Yeo Jung (Nam Gi Ae) who approach him warmly. Seeing a friendly smile, Im Eun Seob felt strange. If happiness is not to be lost, all was still weak, but the two men, who are as warm as the sun spring, clearly enjoys. Being warmed up, Im Eun Seob is more scared. He did not want to go through a terrible scourge. Moreover, he thought that if he accepted this happiness but lost it, he would not be able to hold it in any longer.

Three years are gone

Im Eun Seob, who is worried about everything warm and friendly, refuses to join up with her foster family. Then one day when she was 19 years old, she got a call from a man who called her Jin Ho. She was a biological mother, and she asked him to find her because she was sick. Im Eun Seob, who has long wanted to remember a happy little girl, couldn’t resist her. So he returned it to his mother’s arms, which is why he was gone for three years.

Last season she was going to wait for Irene

Im Eun Seop is living a life without desire, so she is still ten steps away from knowing “Irene” (Mok Hae Won). Every year, he expects to come to Buk Hyeon town. They finally came back, making this season different from the others. He is now by his side, and this is the first time his mind has been empty with bright hope and warmth. She didn’t have to wait for Irene again.

“I’ll Be You When The Weather Is Good” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the latest episode of the drama on Viki:

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?