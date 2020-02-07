“I’ll fight to make things beautiful”: Beans On Toast

Jay McAllister, in his guise as drunken folk-troubadour Beans On Toast, is back with his 11th album The Inevitable Train Wreck.

This, in collaboration with Kitty and Lewis Durham from Kitty, Daisy and Lewis, makes an overall inventory of the world around us.

Now on a 25-day tour of the UK, Beans took the time to sit down and discuss everything from elections to the environment and what the future holds for him.

You are touring at a particularly sensitive time. What have you seen on the road so far?

BEANS ON TOAST: This tour was absolutely fascinating, we went to Reading, Guildford, Glastonbury, Stroud, some super-marginal places.

There is an element of preaching to being converted at my shows, but after my last performance I held my own polls in a Cambridge pub.

My head is chaotic today, but if you’re not proud of who you vote for, if you want to keep it a secret, you’re probably voting for the wrong person.

This is not the first time you have played through political unrest.

BONE: In Glastonbury in 2016, he had to play two shows in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum.

I love Glastonbury so much and it was the best place to hear bad news. The night before I heard Kate Tempest playing and I got her opinion about the test.

In the morning I actually had breakfast with Billy Bragg and said that I had a performance and he said: ‘I remember when Thatcher was chosen! “

In the absence of a better word, it was therapy. I was just talking about it and I felt better, I knew how I felt. I’m not sure if that happened before.

Again, this album came out on December 1 to coincide with your birthday. What makes number 11 different from the rest?

BONE: I really wanted to work with Lewis and Kitty Durham from Kitty, Daisy and Lewis. Their band has a break while Daisy has a baby.

I have known them since they were very young and they played Nambucca with their parents. When I was nine, she blew me away.

I literally gave them the keys to the car, told them that these were the numbers and that they drove him home.

I already know who I want to work with on the next album!

For an artist who thrives on the immediacy of events, this election has tested your ability to keep up.

BONE: The single England, I Love You was originally intended to be released on October 31 with a video. Then Brexit Day was canceled and so was, temporarily, the number.

My numbers are super outdated! On this album I called Boris Johnson twice PM, some songs were written in August, recorded in September and there was the potential that they would be outdated in December.

I can always turn it around pretty quickly, but the speed that you have to write now is crazy.

While your last album in 2018 was an ode to your newborn daughter, you are reconnecting with the outside world here.

BONE: She is wild. She has taught me more than any other person, she is Zen. She doesn’t care about world politics, she cares about what happens to her. We can learn from our children.

We need inspiring magical children.

The elections did not go the way you wanted. What now?

BONE: I will still stand for what I believe regardless and if I become an outlaw, I am an outlaw.

I will fight to make things nice and cool, even against this nonsense. I’m not going to be beaten by them. You can still be kind and generous and happy regardless.

The real people underground still live a beautiful life.

