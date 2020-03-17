“I’ll Go To You When The Temperature Is Nice” Previews Breathtaking Scene Of Park Min Youthful And Seo Kang Joon

JTBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice” has launched new heart-fluttering stills of Park Min Young and Search engine optimization Kang Joon!

Spoiler

In the very last episode, Lee Jang Woo (Lee Jae Wook) continued to make calls while getting rid of sleep in buy to set alongside one another an alumni collecting, generating absolutely sure to request Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) and Im Eun Seob (Search engine optimisation Kang Joon) to go to. In the newly introduced stills, it appears as if Lee Jang Woo’s attempts have paid off because Hyecheon High School is possessing an alumni gathering to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.

In the pics, beautiful lights are scattered across Hyecheon High School’s sporting activities floor as alumni from various many years take a look at to attend the gathering. All the figures are loaded with pleasure as they reunite with acquainted faces for the first time in a extended while. Mok Hae Gained, who has dressed up for the situation, is also giving off a relaxed smile when expending time with old friends.

Im Eun Seob has also designed a breathtaking transformation for the party. In area of his functional and threadbare knit sweater and padded jacket, he is sporting a classy coat.

In an additional image, Mok Hae Gained and Im Eun Seob are standing beneath a sparkling tree as they meet up with every other’s gazes. In the picturesque second, Mok Hae Gained and Im Eun Seob look completely serious but affectionate, drawing curiosity about what the two are speaking about.

The creation group of the drama shared, “The beginning of the alumni gathering, which everyone has been awaiting with the similar heart and spirit, is only a handful of hrs away.” Inquiring viewers to anticipate the heart-fluttering moments from the Mok Hae Won and Im Eun Seob few, they extra, “We hope numerous [viewers] attend the alumni collecting for Hyecheon Large College.”

“I’ll Go to You When the Temperature Is Nice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

