“i’ll-go-to-you-when-the-weather-conditions-is-nice”-not-airing-for-a-7-days

JTBC’s “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Nice” will not be airing upcoming 7 days.

The producers of the drama shared, “We are altering the filming schedule to avert the unfold of COVID-19 and develop a safe surroundings. Episode five, which was at first scheduled to air on March nine, will air on March. 16, Monday.”

It will beforehand declared that the drama would take a split from filming for a week to get safeguards versus the spread of COVID-19. These steps were taken following Park Min Youthful attended Milan Manner Week in Italy, in which Chungha and her workers have been also in attendance. Two of Chungha’s personnel members tested beneficial for COVID-19, even though Chungha tested unfavorable. Park Min Young’s company reassured that the actress is not demonstrating any indications of the virus.

“I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Nice” tells the story of Mok Hae Received (Park Min Young), a cello teacher who tires of town existence in Seoul and heads back to her hometown. There, she operates into her old classmate Im Eun Seob (Web optimization Kang Joon), who operates a bookstore, and really like slowly but surely blossoms involving the two.

Spoilers

In the most recent episode, Mok Hae Won grew to become uneasy when Im Eun Seob disappeared from sight. Instructed that he experienced absent to the hill at the rear of the village, Mok Hae Gained headed there to glimpse for him. Following wandering about in the dark, she lastly observed him and embraced him.

Episode 4 airs on March 3 at 9: 30 p.m. KST.

