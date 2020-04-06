“I’ll Have You When The Weather Is Good” Preview of Seo Kang Joon And Park Min Young’s romantic evening

“JTBC’s” I’ll Be You When The Weather Is Great “has released Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young’s new single.

The drama tells Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young), a cello teacher who laughs in Seoul’s urban city and returns to her hometown. There, her old classmate, E Eun Seob (Seo Kang Joon), runs a bookstore.

Spoiler

In the previous episode, Mok Hae Won and Im Eun Seob lost their confidence as spring was approaching, meaning it might be parting ways. The preview video was released after the broadcast showed Mok Hae Won saying, “I told you not to go. I told you to stay by your side, Im Eun Seob.”

In the new world, Mok Hae Won and Im Eun Seob face each other as they sit on the blanket. The only lamp that you can count on when looking at each other is the lamp in the room. The sight of his voice one by one into his lips, then he could reach himself.

The production crew commented, “The love between Mok Hae Won and Im Eun Seob will deepen. As they approach each centimeter at a time, there will be magical moments that will be missed.”

Episode 11 of “I’ll Be You When The Weather Is Good” airs April 6 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Get on the latest episode of “I Will You When The Weather Is Good” with English subtitles here:

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?