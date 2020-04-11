Illegal aliens with a long criminal record, including arrests for women and children, are now asking a federal judge in Bristol County, Mass. To release them to the United States in the midst of a Chinese coronavirus crisis.

U.S. District Judge William G. Young may be released by ten illegal aliens in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of a larger open borders lobby call to release ICE detainees in the US.

Illegal aliens (whose criminal records are detailed in reports by Bristol district police officials) have been charged with crimes such as beating, drowning, sexual assault and drowning women, as well as violence against children.

The most violent illegal ally on the list of those who can be released is Gerardo Portillo, an illegal alien from El Salvador who passed his B-2 tourist visa and was able to finally get a green card.

Portillo has collected 30 orders in the Massacreites state since 2007. Two women have had restraining orders against Portillo after they said he had defeated them. Portillo has been convicted of assault and battery of a child after throwing a chair and hitting his seven-year-old sister on the head.

In a police report, Portillo’s girlfriend filed a restraining order against him after he said that the foreign alien would legalize, beat and threaten to kill her. The woman became more and more concerned about the life of her young son. In another case, a woman said Portillo struck and choked her, prompting her to issue a restraining order.

Portillo, in July 2016, was charged with violent sexual assault after hitting and choking a 25-year-old woman after refusing to get in his car one night. The woman did not know Portillo and suffered a broken nose and a broken orbital bone. Then Portillo’s three-year-old daughter was found in the back seat of his car, as he allegedly assaulted her.

Marvin Arreaga, an illegal alien from Guatemala, is also in the custody of ICE. In February 2019, Arreaga was arrested for apprehending a child under 16, as well as assault and battery. Years before his arrest, Arreaga was convicted of disorderly conduct and a dangerous weapon, after threatening an individual with a knife outside a shop.

Other illegal aliens seeking release include:

Jose Alejandro Beltran-Araujo, an illegal foreigner from Honduras. In September 2019, Beltran-Araujo was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a child and a count of 2nd-degree assault after allegedly punching his girlfriend in the head with a bottle of beer and punching her in several. occasions until she was restrained by witnesses.

Juan Pablo Rojas Ceballos, an illegal alien from Colombia. Ceballos was arrested in October 2019 for multiple drug charges, risk of injuring a child and allegedly operating a drug factory in his home. Ceballos is accused of trafficking in narcotics.

Thembelihle Bengu Blocker, an illegal alien from South Africa. Blocker has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly stabbing his ex-boyfriend with a knife.

Carlos Enrique Carangui, an illegal foreigner from Ecuador. In February, Carangui was arrested for hitting after allegedly following a woman around. The woman, Carangui, unknown, told police that the illegal ally would follow her to work and even left a plastic rose in her car for Valentine’s Day.

Thandokuhle Zawa Masimula, an illegal alien from South Africa. Masimula has been charged with prosecution, intimidation, simple domestic assault and defaulting on bail. She has been ordered deported from the U.S.

Carlos Gutierrez-Deleon, an illegal alien from Guatemala. Gutierrez-Deleon has pleaded guilty to operating under the influence of alcohol after he was found sleeping with his foot in the brake of his car in 2018. Gutierrez-Deleon has also been convicted of driving with a suspended license.

Ranferi Ramirez-Maldonaldo, an illegal alien from Guatemala. Ramirez-Maldonaldo has been arrested repeatedly for operating under the influence of alcohol. Ramirez-Maldonaldo previously told ICE he has no existing medical problems.

Kevin Eduardo Corleto, a 28-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador. Corleto was convicted of trafficking cocaine in July 2019 and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. According to police, Corleto operated a drug trafficking business outside his home and was found on cocaine worth approximately $ 28,000.

According to Breitbart News, the open borders lobby and immigration lawyers have used the coronavirus to seek release for their illegal illegal foreign clients. In other cases, the ACLU funded by George Soros has sought to release a Ukrainian national who seriously injured six Americans in a drink-driving accident.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.