Illegal aliens with coronavirus will not be expelled from the U.S.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) said during the CNN Democratic debate that he will not deport any illegal aliens who show positive for coronavirus.

The exchange went as follows:

MODERATOR: Many of the 11 million undocumented immigrants, and even many legal immigrants in the United States, are scared to seek medical help. How can you make sure you feel safe enough to get treatment to help stop the spread of coronavirus? (Emphasis added)

BIDEN: Anyone who is proven to have coronavirus or is coronavirus and is treated would be harmless. Just as I have defended it. All women who cross the border or are here beaten by their husband and have no documentation can not be deported because he informs them.

There are certain things that an undocumented alien cannot be deported from. And this would be one of them. It is in everyone’s interest … they should not, in any case, be held responsible or deported for this purpose. (Emphasis added)

Already, illegal aliens undergoing medical treatment have deferred deportation in most cases. However, it is unclear whether Biden’s plan would extend the difference in deportations to borders between the U.S. and Mexico with coronaviruses.

According to Breitbart News, nearly 151,000 illegal border and foreign crossovers have been captured at the U.S.-Mexico border since October 2019 from 72 coronavirus-affected countries.

