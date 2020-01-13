Illegal weed in Illinois: deficits persist because the state warns that some pot stores have broken the law to prevent supplies from coming from one source

Because some pot buyers in Illinois find dispensary shelves, state regulators have informed state-to-state stores of potential violations of a rule designed to prevent marijuana from being stored in a single grower and ensuring that retailers operate on a level playing field.

Just over a week after the sale of recreational pots throughout the state began, regulators sent a letter informing them that they were aware of violations and investigating whether stores purchase more than 40% of their product from a single grower , which is illegal. The law is intended to prevent pot breeders from entering into exclusive agreements with specific stores and ensuring that all stores have a diversity of products from different sources.

The warning is because some pharmacies struggling with the widespread supply shortage said they were concerned that some companies that own both pharmacies and growing locations are trying to control the market by limiting the product available to competitors. A major sponsor of the marijuana law in Illinois said potting companies brought these concerns to the Illinois Attorney General’s office, which investigates antitrust issues.

“We need to ensure that everyone has access to the product,” said Senator Heather Steans, a Chicago democrat.

The letter, sent to pharmacies by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation on Friday, noted that “some adult pharmacies use an inventory from a single nursery entity above the 40% limit imposed by the Cannabis Regulation and the tax law. ”

Although the letter was only intended to inform the stores that they need to correct violations, they may face quotes and fines of up to $ 20,000 if the situation continues.

“The department is currently investigating the scope and extent of those potential violations,” wrote Bret Bender, deputy director of the cannabis control section of IDFPR. “In addition, it has been reported that many pharmacies are short of cannabis products, including products for medicinal cannabis patients.”

The recognition that the medical supply has been used up is of particular concern because pharmacies are legally required to keep a special supply of pot products for those patients.

Toi Hutchinson, Gov’s senior advisor. J.B. Pritzker on combating cannabis, refused to mention the names of the pharmacies referred to in the letter. She said the administration will continue to follow and follow the nascent industry as it evolves, adding that it is specifically concerned with protecting people who need the jar for medical reasons.

“We were serious when we said that we have embedded patient protection in the law and we would use all tools to find out what is going on and try to help rectify the system,” said Hutchinson, a former senator who passed the law.

A pharmacist-operator, who asked not to be called out of fear of reprisals from growers, suspects that the rule in question was being manipulated by companies who wanted to “circulate to each other so that they could play the system and have their own product in their own stores.” sell everyone. ‘The concern is that some large pot growers who also own pharmacies make informal agreements with each other while excluding other competitors.

No evidence has been provided to support that claim.

Brendan Shiller, attorney and employee of the Herbal Care Center on the Near West Side, noted that it is still unclear whether the supply problems are a by-product of “a real shortage or a funny case”.

“I don’t want to give the impression that we believe everyone plays games because we don’t know,” Shiller said, adding that companies “across the board” have seen a decline in supply.

Shiller, however, said it is vital for the state to “drive away any conspiracy” if it actually does.

Steans said independent pharmacies have reported that they have received drop-off deliveries from GTI and Cresco Labs, a few multi-state operators in River North who run multiple breeding operations and pharmacies in Illinois.

“I got some specific numbers from some pharmacies, and it’s a dramatic change in which product they come from [GTI and Cresco],” she said. “That worries me a lot.”

Jason Erkes, Cresco’s Chief Communications Officer, said the pharmacy made deliveries to any store that had orders with the company on Wednesday and Thursday. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the IDFPR warning letter.

“There is a shortage of product,” Erkes said. “There is nothing to be delivered for anyone.”

Last week, as many pot stores in Chicago were forced to close their doors to recreational buyers due to delivery issues, Erkes downplayed the impact of the shortage on his business.

“There are no shortages of products – only a shortage of state-recognized employees to efficiently help the hundreds of people who turn up every day to make their first legal cannabis purchase in Illinois,” Erkes said.

A GTI spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions from the Sun Times.

Steans said some pharmacies told her that they were bringing their concerns directly to the Attorney General’s office. She thinks the antitrust department should investigate the matter.

“If there is collusion, that is exactly what that division is looking at,” said Steans, who also referred pharmacists to the Hutchinson office.

Those allegations are not currently being investigated by the Attorney General’s office, according to spokeswoman Tori Joseph. She couldn’t say it right away whether the office has received complaints from pharmacies.

Meanwhile, Kris Krane, president of the Mission pharmacy in South Chicago, said he did not share the concerns of some fellow pharmacists, and notes that since January 1, his store has received products from many of the state’s growers.

“There is just not that much wholesale product available,” said Krane. “I’m not worried about anything particularly going on here, because this is exactly what we expected given the limited supply compared to the high demand.”