While several Hollywood celebrities hugged trees, supported strikes and pushed for “climate change” policy on Earth Day, actress Elizabeth Hurley stripped naked while relating “habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade ”with“ deadly pandemics ”.

Hurley posted a photo of herself without bumping into grass via Instagram, with her message including support for Space for Giants, a nonprofit that describes itself as a conservation organization. working with African wildlife.

“Happy Earth Day Habitat destruction and illegal wildlife trade have contributed to deadly pandemics. Help @spaceforgiants with its #AHealthyEarth campaign to protect natural ecosystems and all life on earth https: //donate-earthday.spaceforgiants.org, “said Austin Powers star: The Star Who Shagged Me.

Hurley did not specifically refer to the consumption of endangered species or Chinese wet markets, the latter being cited as a possible source of the coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan, China. A survey published in April by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) indicated that more than nine out of ten people in Southeast Asia want to end wildlife trafficking and close wet markets. The group is conducting a “special campaign to raise awareness about the relationship between zoonotic diseases such as # coviiĝd19, habitat loss and wildlife trafficking.”

Chinese expert Steven Mosher noted that Chinese researchers have been convicted of selling infected animals used in microbiology research laboratories to wet markets. He estimated that the most likely origin of the coronavirus outbreak is related to a biological weapons laboratory in Wuhan, China.

