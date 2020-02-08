Illini from Brad Underwood is back from the abyss and makes March meaningful again

CHAMPAIGN – How much here-we-go-again is enough? How many incomplete efforts, narrow losses, embarrassing losses and a mouth full of bitter irrelevance should a team be able to swallow?

Illinois finally reached the first week of December.

And what a week it was, Illini basketball fans seemed, but no less unbearable for that. It started with a home loss of 81-79 to look slightly at Miami in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge, a match in which Illinois – unsuccessfully – returned after falling behind 27, thanks to a pathetic first half. It ended with a 59-58 heartbreaker at No. 3 Maryland in the Big Ten opener, with the Illini building a 15-point lead in the second half, wasting the last of them in the final seconds.

As a result, many people continued to question the work of coach Brad Underwood, who had started the season with an ugly record of 26-39 at the school – the first Illinois coach to start his tenure with back-to-back below – .500 seasons.

It also made Underwood question things.

“We had already lost the game in Miami after we had the ball in our last possession,” said Underwood, 56. “And now we had the ball late, with the lead, against the number 3 team in the country – in a game that we had checked – and everything that could go against us was against us, and we had literally given them the game.

“I remember vividly telling my wife:” It will be interesting to see which way this thing is going. “Because, when I came into practice in Maryland the day after that game, I didn’t know what I was going to find as far as the team was concerned. I didn’t know if (we) could hold it together.”

Two months later, everything about basketball in Illinois looks and feels different. Better. Alive. The Friday rematch against Maryland at State Farm Center could just as well have taken place on another planet.

The Terrapins again won – impressive rally of a 14-point first half deficit in the process – but the podium was big. This time it was a clash for only possession of the first place in the conference. Even after losing 75-66, the Illini remain square in the title race. Of greater importance, especially for their long-running fans: they barrel to their first NCAA Tournament performance since 2013. A seven-game Big Ten winning series, the longest in the school since the last four season of 2004-05, was like a journey back in time, exciting Illini Nation for almost the whole of January.

Rewind to the rest of the game in Miami, with the Illini at 50-31. Something told Underwood not to blow up his players. Instead, he challenged their togetherness and connectivity. He also gave them the opportunity to show him that they were the team they all said they wanted.

But privately he wondered: were they an immature group that would continue to smuggle with signs of weakness? Or was there more power than that in their band?

When Underwood entered that training the day after the race in Maryland, he wanted to believe that the second half of the hurricane comeback and the 40-minute fight against the Terrapins had been steps ahead. Then the following hours arrived.

“Man, they were awake,” he says. “” They were focused. They were hungry. They were bound. I knew then that we had a chance. I knew we could overcome a lot. “

So it is written

From the eighth grade to his final year of study, Underwood kept a diary. It is a fat, ragged old thing with perforated pages that should lie behind the desk of his office on the campus in the Ubben Basketball Complex, because then we could make a journey into the past. Unfortunately it is packed in his mother’s house in McPherson, Kansas.

On the other hand, Underwood does not remember exactly how he had put his deepest thoughts on the pages of that journal. Instead, he filled them with data from his daily training. Underwood grew up in McPherson and was more naturally at the soccer field and golf course. But basketball moved his soul and the game had him in his grasp from the eighth grade.

By the time he finished playing in Kansas State, he says, he had entered the details of thousands of training sessions.

“I’ve missed 14 days in eight years,” he says. “” I trained every day. (Due to) illness, whatever, I only missed 14 days. That’s how much basketball meant to me. “

Underwood was a tough 6-4 guard who could shoot. As a freshman he played for a 3-25 Hardin-Simmons team at the lowest possible sport in Division I. From there he went in quality – if not technically in class – to Independence (Kansas) Community College, where, as sophomore, he led his team to the junior-college title game. That brought him to Kansas State, 100 miles from home, where he started eight games in two seasons and scored a total of 105 points.

Underwood in Kansas State. Courtesy of the athletics of Kansas State

“I was the man who had to work on the game to be good at it,” he says. “” I knew I would never be great, but I was really proud to go to college and my parents never had to pay a penny. I would never be the most talented man on the field, but nobody would fight and grind harder. “”

The expectations that Illini players expect from their coach reflect that attitude and practices are famously intense. Some would change that to “notorious.” “. Four players came out of the program and two others closed the tires after the first season of Underwood. After complaints about the language of Underwood and the treatment of players emerged, the school conducted an internal investigation that cleared him up in September 2018.

The players who have blossomed – Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Andres Feliz, Alan Griffin – are among the best conditioned boys in the Big Ten. The rest of the competition noticed that even before the wins started.

“When teams prepare for Illinois, they prepare for a hard fight because we play hard-hard,” says Bezhanishvili, a second-year student who grew up in Georgia and Austria before landing in the United States for his final year on high school. .

During the Big Ten media day in Rosemont, Bezhanishvili gathered opponents from Michigan, Purdue and Wisconsin hoping to pluck their brains. He was surprised when the conversation turned instead how fast the 2018-19 Illini – a 12-21 team, you think – had played.

Isaiah Livers from Michigan and others had already heard everything about the severity of routine at the next level of routine Underwood practices.

“Livers said,” Oh my God, we will pray for you when we are in practice, “Bezhanishvili says, laughing at the memory. “” Because he knows how hard we do it. That is clear respect from the other teams and the other boys. “

After two losses for the Illini this season, Michigan now understands it even better.

A break to brag about

Victory No. 1 against Michigan, a 71-62 farm affair on December 11, arrived four days after the loss in Maryland and was Illinois’ first victory against a top-five enemy in nearly seven years. It was undoubtedly a sign of the things to come, but it wasn’t the last guy from the Illini before they put the pedal on the metal.

There was still an ugly loss of 63-56 for ordinary Missouri in the annual game of Braggin’s Rights in St. Louis.

“We’ve come flat,” says Dosunmu. “” We didn’t have our energy. “

Underwood made a major mistake for that game and instructed his players to stay steadily in the face of the emotional fluctuations of the Tigers. The Illini fell behind with double digits early in the second half and never really came back to it.

“It showed me that I still have to keep leading and deliver more energy, and I didn’t do that before that game,” says Underwood. “” That game was much more for me than for them. “

The loss was worth it because it put Illinois in a winter break when no stone remained undisturbed. Many a good university team lost their momentum during the winter break, but the Illini discovered theirs. If their 63-37 dismantling of Purdue on the farm didn’t hammer that house, then a clutch 71-70 win in Wisconsin – an end to a 15-game losing streak for the badgers – certainly did.

Illinois won his last four conference games during the break, repeatedly digging deep at critical moments and finding more than what was left in the opponent’s tanks. Underwood’s decision to get Dosunmu off the ball and Frazier to the point proved useful for an attack that, even now, can come and go. The team’s work on the defensive end and on the boards increased enormously and became the most reliable power of the team.

And the better it got, the more the main players of the team – especially Dosunmu – could be found at Ubben to do extra work on their own time.

“I signed up for that,” says Dosunmu, a former Morgan Park star. “” You must sacrifice. Gym and sleep. “

“Gym and sleep,” says Dosunmu of a winter break that his team stole. AP Photos

Seven-footer Kofi Cockburn, the first freshman first-year student at the Big Ten, also made his already impressive work pace a lot higher. Really, everyone on this team has done it.

“Ayo is one of the most dedicated players I’ve ever seen in my life,” says Cockburn. “I saw him come in every day and do that extra work, it motivated me to do the same. Now I believe in it and I trust it. “

Underwood threw his hands excitedly and just thought about it.

“I’ve never had a Christmas holiday like we had this year,” he says. “It was an incredible focus on just working and getting better – a monthly deal – and that should pay off for the rest of the way. “

Patience pays off

Bob Huggins first saw Underwood at work in 1992, when the first built a monster in Cincinnati and the last in his first head coaching at Dodge City (Kansas) Community College. Huggins recruited one of Underwood’s players, Art Long, and a friendship was born.

Huggins, now in his 13th season in West Virginia, stole an hour on Super Bowl Sunday to watch some of the hard-won defeat of Illinois in Iowa.

“I don’t think anyone who knows Brad is surprised by the success he has,” says Huggins. “” His team is playing hard. They play hard and they guard, which gives them a chance. “

Frank Martin got to know Underwood during the 2005-06 season. Martin was preparing to join Huggin’s staff in Kansas State and Underwood was in his third and final season as a coach at Daytona Beach (Florida) Community College. Martin, now the South Carolina coach, was recruiting Blake Young, who was going to sign with the Wildcats.

“” I called Huggs and said, “Forget the statistics – this kid is going to have a culture of competition and work,” says Martin. “” That was my first impression of Brad and the effect he has on players, and it stayed with me. Then Huggs went there and it stayed with him. “

Huggins hired Underwood then and there, and so the latter reached the big time as an assistant coach – at K-State, just as he had as a player. It was almost two decades after he got his start in Dodge City.

Six seasons later, in 2012 – with Huggins long gone and Martin on his way to South Carolina – Underwood was passed for the top course at his alma mater, who went to Bruce Weber instead. It hurts, but what should you do? Underwood again joined Martin for a season and eventually landed its own Division I program. It was Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas, where everything from Underwood went three-to-three in the regular season and the Southland Conference tournament titles and drink in the magic of back-to-back NCAA tournaments.

“You sometimes don’t appreciate those things until you don’t have them,” he says, not least sheepishly.

Through two rocky seasons in Illinois, Underwood continued to do the same in the NCAA-starving fan base frightened and stewed – and in some cases he wrote a little angry.

“This is the only advantage of taking 26 years to become a head coach: I know the process,” he says. “” I have never doubted the process. I know the process works.

“” And I have never bothered with what other people think or what other people say. I know what I stand for. I know what success looks like. This was the first time I received a lot of hate mails and e-mails. I just threw them away. “

Who is squatting now? Nobody, that’s who.

Less than six weeks later, the Illini – except for an unimaginable collapse – will return to the Great Dance. Maybe they come with the glitter and glamor of a Big Ten season or tournament title.

But first the powerful state of Michigan comes to the farm on Tuesday. Like all others, Underwood considers the Tom Izzo program to be the best at the conference. The others in the top four of Underwood are, in random order, Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan. The big idea, of course, is that the Illini sets one of the Big Four aside. That takes time and strength to achieve.

“That’s what I strive for every day,” says Underwood.

He often thinks of a scene last February in East Lansing, Michigan, where the Spartans defeated Illinois in their last home game. Guard Lourawls “um Tum” Nairn Jr. had lost his start job as a senior. He had played the least minutes of his career. But he had never stopped working and Izzo loved it.

“” The game is over and “Tum Tum” is going to kiss midfield, “says Underwood. “” That’s what you want, isn’t it? You want your players to be proud of that and your fans to cheer. And that is there. I see that. That is special. It could be that here. It should be that here. “

Maybe. The Illini are definitely working on it.