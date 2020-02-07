Illini suffers heavy loss against No. 9 Maryland

CHAMPAIGN – Anthony Cowan scored 20 points and the ninth ranked Maryland held No. 20 Illinois 75-66 at the State Farm Center on Friday evening.

The Terrapins (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) took the first place in the conference with the win. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) fell in second place.

Illinois led with no less than 14 points midway through the first half, but the Terrapins fought back and pulled back inside 42-40, with a three-pointer by Wiggins at the buzzer.

Maryland opened the second half with an 11-0 point to take the lead it had never given up.

Darryl Morsell scored 18 and Eric Ayala added 12 for Maryland.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 16 points. Andres Feliz has added 12.

Emotions rose high from the opening dot. Four technical errors were called in the first half, two on the Maryland bank and one on Illinois (Feliz) and Maryland (Morsell).

Coach Brad Underwood from Illinois was called up midway through the second half for the fifth technical foul of the game due to shouting at the referees.

The game was the first in seven years between two ranked teams in Champaign (when No. 8 Minnesota defeated No. 12 Illinois on January 9, 2013), and the first Friday night Big Ten game ever played at State Farm Center.

NEXT ONE

Maryland: organizes Nebraska on Tuesday before traveling to Michigan State 16 on February 15.

Illinois: Hosts No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday and leaving for Rutgers on February 15.