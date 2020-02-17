[illinois-2020-election-voting-guide]

On March 17, Illinois voters will head to the polls to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries. They will choose a candidate for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and the Illinois Legislature. Local races in the Chicago area include Cook County State’s Attorney, the Illinois Supreme Court, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Board of Commissioners and the Cook County Board of Review.

The Sun-Times will be adding information and more races to this page as the election approaches, including responses to questionnaires handed out by the Sun-Times Editorial Board. All endorsements by the editorial board will also be noted on the page with a star ( ).

Search for a specific race in the menu above or click down to a specific section. Be sure to bookmark our election results page to follow vote returns live.

Federal Elections

President of the United States Republican-held seat

Illinois U.S. Senate Seat

U.S. Senate – Illinois Democrat-held seat | Statewide

Chicago-area U.S. House races

U.S. Congress – 1st District Democrat-held seat | Cook, Will and Kankakee counties, including southern suburbs and Chicago’s Southeast Side.

U.S. Congress – 2nd District Democrat-held seat | Cook, Will and Kankakee counties, including southern suburbs and Chicago’s Southeast Side.

U.S. Congress – 3rd District Democrat-held seat | Cook County including southwest suburbs and Bridgeport.

U.S. Congress – 4th District Democrat-held seat | Cook County, including Chicago with high Hispanic populations including Humboldt Park, Pilsen and Little Village, and suburbs Cicero and Brookfield.

U.S. Congress – 5th District Democrat-held seat | Cook and DuPage counties including Chicago’s North and Northwest sides, O’Hare Airport and Oak Brook.

U.S. Congress – 6th District Democrat-held seat | Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties, including suburbs of Downers Grove and Algonquin.

U.S. Congress – 7th District Democrat-held seat | Cook County, including Chicago’s Loop, South Side and West Side as well as western suburbs.

U.S. Congress – 8th District Democrat-held seat | Cook, DuPage and Kane counties, including parts of Schaumburg and Elgin.

U.S. Congress – 9th District Democrat-held seat | North suburban Cook County and Rogers Park in Chicago.

U.S. Congress – 10th District Democrat-held seat | Lake County and northern Cook County.

U.S. Congress – 11th District Democrat-held seat | Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties.

U.S. Congress – 14th District Democrat-held seat | DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

U.S. House races beyond Chicago

U.S. Congress – 12th District Republican-held seat | Southern Illinois along the Mississippi River, including parts of East St. Louis.

U.S. Congress – 13th District Republican-held seat | Central and southeastern Illinois, including parts of Springfield, Bloomington and Champaign.

U.S. Congress – 15th District Republican-held seat | Central and southwestern Illinois, including Paducah, Edwardsville, and Danville.

U.S. Congress – 16th District Republican-held seat | Northern and central Illinois, including LaSalle, Grundy and parts of DeKalb and Will counties.

U.S. Congress – 17th District Democrat-held seat | Northern and western Illinois, including parts of Rockford, the Quad Cities, and Peoria in central Illinois.

U.S. Congress – 18th District Republican-held seat | Central and western Illinois including parts of Quincy, Springfield and Peoria.

Statewide Elections

Illinois Supreme Court Democrat-held seat | First District, which includes all of Cook County.

Chicago-area Illinois Senate races

State Senate – 1st District Democrat-held seat | Cook County, including Chicago’s Southwest side neighborhoods of Bridgeport, Archer Heights, Gage Park and McKinley Park.

State Senate – 4th District Democrat-held seat | Cook County, including the western suburbs of River Forest, Maywood, and Hillside.

State Senate – 7th District Democrat-held seat | Chicago’s north side including Ravenswood and Rogers Park in Cook County.

State Senate – 10th District Democrat-held seat | Cook County, including the northwest part of Chicago and parts of Rosemont, Norridge and Park Ridge.

State Senate – 11th District Democrat-held seat | Cook county including Lyons, Summit, Stickney and Midway Airport.

State Senate – 13th District Democrat-held seat | Chicago’s lakefront, from the Gold Coast to the Indiana border.

State Senate – 16th District Democrat-held seat | Chicago’s south and southwest sides and suburbs including Countryside and Hickory Hills.

State Senate – 19th District Democrat-held seat | Mokena, New Lenox, Matteson and Tinley Park.

State Senate – 22nd District Democrat-held seat | Kane, Cook and Dupage counties, including parts of Elgin and Carpentersville.

State Senate – 25th District Republican-held seat | Kane, Kendall and Dupage counties, including parts of Oswego and Batavia.

State Senate – 28th District Democrat-held seat | Northwestern Cook County, including parts of Arlington Heights, Desplaines and Bartlett.

State Senate – 31st District Democrat-held seat | Lake County, including parts of Zion and Antioch.

State Senate – 40th District Democrat-held seat | Will, Kankakee, Grundy and Cook counties.

State Senate – 49th District Democrat-held seat | Will and Kendall counties, including Plainfield and parts of Oswego.

Illinois House Races

State House – 1st District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Southwest Chicago neighborhoods of Archer Heights, Gage Park and Garfield Ridge.

State House – 2nd District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Southwest Chicago neighborhoods of Pilsen, Chinatown and Bridgeport.

State House – 3rd District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Northwest Chicago neighborhoods of Belmont Cragin and part of Hermosa.

State House – 4th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Chicago neighborhoods of Logan Square, Humboldt Park, West Town and Wicker Park.

State House – 5th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Downtown Chicago and South Side neighborhoods of Bronzeville, Washington Park and South Shore.

State House – 6th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Chicago neighborhoods of Back of the Yards, Fuller Park, and part of the Loop, River North and West Loop.

State House – 7th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Suburbs of River Forest, Maywood and Westchester.

State House – 8th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Chicago neighborhood of Austin and parts of suburbs of North Riverside and LaGrange Park.

State House – 9th District Democrat-held seat | West side of Chicago neighborhoods south of the Eisenhower Expressway.

State House – 10th District Democrat-held seat | West side of Chicago neighborhoods north of the Eisenhower Expressway, and Goose Island.

State House – 11th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Chicago neighborhood of Ravenswood and Roscoe Village.

State House – 12th District Democrat-held seat | North side of Chicago, from Clark street to the lake front and Divison to Montrose.

State House – 13th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Chicago neighborhoods of Andersonville and parts of Ravenswood.

State House – 14th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Chicago neighborhoods of Rogers Park and Edgewater.

State House – 15th District Democrat-held seat | North suburbs including Albany Park, Forest Glen and parts of Morton Grove.

State House – 16th District Democrat-held seat | North suburbs and part of the north side of the city, including West Ridge and parts of Skokie.

State House – 17th District Democrat-held seat | North suburbs including Glenview, Golf, Skokie and Wilmette.

State House – 18th District Democrat-held seat | North suburbs including Kenilworth, Winnetka, and Northfield.

State House – 19th District Democrat-held seat | Chicago neighborhoods of Jefferson Park and Dunning as well as Harwood Heights.

State House – 20th District Republican-held seat | Northwest suburbs including Norridge, Park Ridge and Niles.

State House – 21st District Democrat-held seat | Southwest suburbs including Lyons, Stickney and Summit.

State House – 22nd District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Neighborhoods surrounding Midway Airport, including West Lawn and Acher Heights.

State House – 23rd District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Suburbs of Bridgeview, McCook, Riverside and Cicero.

State House – 24th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Parts of Brookfield, Cicero and Little Village.

State House – 25th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Chicago neighborhoods of Kenwood, Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore, South Chicago, East Side and Pullman.

State House – 26th District Democrat-held seat | Chicago’s Gold Coast, Loop, and lakefront neighborhoods south to Calumet Heights.

State House – 27th District Democrat-held seat | Far South Side Chicago neighborhoods of Roseland and Morgan Park as well as suburbs of Palos Heights and Crestwood.

State House – 28th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Far South Side Chicago neighborhoods of Roseland and West Pullman as well as suburbs of Robbins, Calumet Park and Midlothian.

State House – 29th District Democrat-held seat | Far South Side Chicago neighborhood Riverdale and south suburbs of South Holland, Crete and Monee.

State House – 30th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Suburbs of Countryside, Willow Springs and Hometown as well as South Side Chicago neighborhoods of Ashburn and Auburn Gresham.

State House – 31st District Democrat-held seat | South suburbs of Tinley Park, Markham, Hazel Crest and Matteson.

State House – 32nd District Democrat-held seat | South Side of Chicago and parts of Burbank and Hickory Hills.

State House – 33rd District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Southeast Side of Chicago and parts of Calumet City and Lansing.

State House – 34th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | South Side of Chicago stretching all the way to Manteo and Peotone.

State House – 35th District Democrat-held seat | Parts of Merrionette Park, Palos Park and Orland Hills.

State House – 36th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Parts of Evergreen Park, Oak Lawn and Palos Hills.

State House – 37th District Republican-held seat | Mokena, New Lenox and parts of Frankfort.

State House – 38th District Democrat-held seat | Tinley Park, Matteson and Country Club Hills.

State House – 39th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | Northwest Side of Chicago including Logan Square and Old Irving Park.

State House – 40th District Democrat-held seat | Northwest Side of Chicago including Irving Park, Mayfair and Albany Park.

State House – 41st District Republican-held seat | West suburbs of Naperville and Warrenville.

State House – 42nd District Republican-held seat | West suburbs of Carol Stream, Lisle and Wheaton.

State House – 43rd District Democrat-held seat | North west suburbs of Elgin and Carpentersville.

State House – 44th District Democrat-held seat | North west suburbs of Streamwood and Hanover Park.

State House – 45th District Democrat-held seat | North west suburbs of Itasca, Bartlett and Bloomingdale.

State House – 46th District Democrat-held seat | West suburbs of Glendale Heights and Villa Park.

State House – 47th District Republican-held seat | West suburbs of Elmhurst, Oak Brook, Hinsdale and Westmont.

State House – 48th District Democrat-held seat | West suburbs of Glen Ellyn, Lombard and Lisle.

State House – 49th District Democrat-held seat | West suburbs of South Elgin, St. Charles and Batavia.

State House – 50th District Republican-held seat | Sugar Grove, Yorkville and Elburn.

State House – 51st District Democrat-held seat | Lake Zurich, Libertyville, and Lake Barrington.

State House – 52nd District Republican-held seat | Algonquin, Barrington and Crystal Lake.

State House – 53rd District Democrat-held seat | Northwest suburbs of Arlington Heights, Prospect Heights and Mount Prospect.

State House – 54th District Republican-held seat | Palatine, Rolling Meadows and Inverness.

State House – 55th District Democrat-held seat | Part of Park Ridge, Desplaines and Elk Grove Village.

State House – 56th District Democrat-held seat | Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates.

State House – 57th District Democrat-held seat | Northwest suburbs of Buffalo Grove and Forest River.

State House – 58th District Democrat-held seat | North suburbs of Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, and Highland Park.

State House – 59th District Democrat-held seat | North suburbs of Buffalo Grove, Vernon Hills, Mundelein and Green Oaks.

State House – 60th District Democrat-held seat | Gurnee, Waukegan and Chittenden.

State House – 61st District Democrat-held seat | Antioch, Old Mill Creek, and Zion.

State House – 62nd District Democrat-held seat | North suburbs of Grayslake and Round Lake.

State House – 63rd District Republican-held seat | Marengo, Woodstock, Hartland and McHenry.

State House – 64th District Republican-held seat | Parts of Lake Villa, Crystal Lake, and Antioch.

State House – 65th District Republican-held seat | Geneva, St. Charles, and Rutland Township.

State House – 66th District Republican-held seat | West Dundee, Lake in the Hills and Huntley.

State House – 75th District Republican-held seat (Uncontested) | Minooka, Channahon, and Morris.

State House – 77th District Democrat-held seat | Northwest suburbs and O’Hare Airport, including Melrose Park, Bensenville and Elk Grove Village.

State House – 78th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | West suburbs of Oak Park, Elmwood Park and Franklin Park.

State House – 80th District Democrat-held seat (Uncontested) | South suburbs of Frankfort, Olympia Fields and Flossmoor.

State House – 81st District Democrat-held seat | West suburbs of Downers Grove, Darien and Woodridge.

State House – 82nd District Republican-held seat | West suburbs of Lemont and Burr Ridge.

State House – 83rd District Democrat-held seat | Aurora and North Aurora.

State House – 84th District Democrat-held seat | Part of Naperville, South Park, and Aurora.

State House – 85th District Democrat-held seat | Romeoville, Lockport, Bolingbrook and Woodridge.

State House – 97th District Republican-held seat | Plainfield and Oswego.

State House – 98th District Democrat-held seat | Crystal Lawns and part of Romeoville.

Cook County elections

Cook County State’s Attorney Democrat-held seat | Cook County

Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Cook County

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner – Six-year term (three elected) Oversees the Chicago Area Water System, from Wilmette to downtown Chicago to Lockport.

Cook County Board of Review – District 1 Republican-held seat | Cook County