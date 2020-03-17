Illinois’ 2020 principal leaves hundreds of 1000’s of ballots continue to to be counted in Chicago on your own

Chicagoans braced for the menace of coronavirus and a great deal of mishaps at polling sites to vote in the 2020 main election — an election with at minimum two tight races that could be affected by what could be extra than a quarter of a million ballots still to be counted.

Chicago Board of Elections spokesman Jim Allen late Tuesday claimed 200,000 early voting ballots had nonetheless to be counted, and a “potential universe” of yet another 70,000 mail-in ballots could arrive to be counted in the up coming two months.

“We’re going to be counting for another two weeks, easily,” Allen claimed.

Allen discussed that the city’s election board usually shuts down early voting the Monday ahead of Election Day. It gathers all the memory chips from equipment to be capable to report out all early voting details, like “one significant satisfied loved ones of info.”

“This time we had early voting open up on Election Working day and serving as precinct [polling places], so now people precincts are coming in with all early voting info, heading back again to Feb. 19th,” Allen mentioned. “That’s 200,212 ballots.”

The mail-in ballot conundrum is 1 the town has never ever noticed. Chicago voters — with most of the city performing from property — had to postmark their ballots by Tuesday in get to have their votes counted.

The massive number of uncounted ballots could have an effect on the 3rd Congressional District race, where Marie Newman declared victory more than incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, even although they were separated by about 2,100 votes. That district involves some Chicago precincts. Lipinski refused to concede.

It could also effect the race for the seat as soon as held by the late Illinois Supreme Court Justice Charles E. Freeman.

Supreme Court docket Justice P. Scott Neville led Appellate Courtroom Justice Jesse Reyes by about 27,000 votes in a race where by voters break up their ballot between seven candidates.