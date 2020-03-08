Illinois’ 7th coronavirus case reported in Chicago

Officials announced Sunday that a Chicago man in his 60s is the seventh person in Illinois to contract coronavirus and warned that more cases are likely to crop up in the coming days.

The man is now hospitalized in serious condition as authorities investigate, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. The latest case has not been linked to any travel or other individuals who have been stricken by COVID-19, including an aide at Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park.

Though Chicago’s public health commissioner Allison Arwady said the new case “does not mean there is widespread transmission of COVID-19 occurring in Chicago,” she noted that the city is “taking this case of potential community transmission very seriously.”

“As we have enhanced our surveillance efforts and begun testing more people, we expected to find more cases, and I expect that we will continue to identify cases in the days and weeks to come,” Arwady added.

“It signals how important it is for anyone with fever, cough and respiratory symptoms to stay home, and how important it is for us all to focus on protecting our older residents and those with underlying medical conditions.”

The classroom assistant from Vaughn, a Chicago woman in her 50s who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship last month, was the sixth confirmed case of coronavirus in Illinois. Officials said Sunday that the classroom assistant was in good condition.

Anyone who visited Vaughn since Feb. 25 was asked to quarantine themselves at home until March 18. However, people who were not at Vaughn can still attend work and school as long as they’re not sick, even if they’ve been in contact with someone who was at the school.

Vaughn specializes in special education and enrolls 212 students. As of the start of the year, 85 CPS employees worked at Vaughn, according to Chicago Public Schools records.

Arwady said officials are reaching out to students, faculty and staff at Vaughn to test anyone showing symptoms for the virus. As of Sunday afternoon, no one had tested positive.

The coronavirus has stricken 109,000 across the globe, killing 3,800 people, according to the Associated Press. Over 500 people have been sickened in the U.S., resulting in 21 deaths, USA Today reports.

Visit the IDPH website, the CDPH website, and the CDC website for updates on COVID-19.