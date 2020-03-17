Illinois announces initially loss of life because of to COVID-19

(KWWL) — The Illinois Section of Community Health declared the 1st dying owing to COVID-19 in the condition.

The death was that of a Chicago lady in her 60s who contracted the virus immediately after contact with another person who also examined constructive.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that we have dreaded since the earliest times of this outbreak: the first COVID-19 linked death in Illinois,” claimed Governor JB Pritzker. “All of Illinois stands with this patient’s relatives and beloved ones in mourning her reduction and honoring her memory. May her memory be a blessing. There are heading to be moments during the upcoming several months and months when this load feels like it is far more than we can bear – this is one of all those moments, but we will get by way of this jointly.”

The state is also functioning to suppress the unfold among the nursing residences following 21 conditions were confirmed subsequent the 1st circumstance confirmed in the condition, at that identical lengthy time period treatment facility.

“In addition to the demise we are unhappy to report today, we are also reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in a prolonged-time period treatment facility,” stated IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Residents in nursing residences are our most vulnerable populace and we are performing everything we can to safeguard them. We may well see circumstances in other extended-phrase treatment services, which is why it is so crucial that we all do our section to lessen attainable exposure in the local community to these who go in and out of these amenities as they give treatment to resident.”

Extra than 100 folks have died nationally from the virus.