illinois-beats-reeling-northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Alan Griffin comfortable with his headphones on and chilled out in mattress. By the time he stepped on the court docket a couple of several hours afterwards, he sure was in tune.

Griffin set career highs with 24 points and six 3-pointers, Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 and Illinois conquer battling Northwestern 74-66 on Thursday night time at Welsh Ryan Arena.

The Illini (19-nine, 11-six Big Ten) moved into a tie for second location in the Large 10 powering Maryland. They took the lead with a huge run in the to start with half and held off previous-position Northwestern (six-21, 1-16) down the stretch to earn their third straight considering the fact that a 4-video game slide that knocked them out of the Prime 25.

The Wildcats misplaced their 12th straight, their worst skid given that they dropped 12 in a row throughout the 1999-2000 period.

Griffin played 21 minutes and created six of eight from past the arc, which includes three for the duration of a a few-moment stretch in the next fifty percent to assist Illinois construct a 16-level lead. The sophomore is averaging 13 factors although building 16 of 30 3-ideas in his previous six online games.

“Today, I experienced a distinctive tactic,” he mentioned.

Griffin was far more peaceful. He listened to tunes, “zoned out” and experienced a “good meal” — mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and chicken fingers.

“I’m going to adhere with that,” Griffin claimed.

He had plenty of aid from Dosunmu, who built seven of 12 pictures. Kofi Cockburn completed 12 factors and 14 rebounds.

In their 3rd period beneath mentor Brad Underwood, the Illini matched their greatest conference gain whole due to the fact the 2008-09 staff went 11-seven in Major Ten participate in on the way to a 24-10 overall report. The turnaround will come after they completed 14-18 and 12-21 in his very first two several years.

“It’s just progress, it’s a procedure,” Underwood said. “You really do not just switch all around and you’ve bought your home constructed. You have acquired to start off with the basis, you have acquired to dig a hole. That’s not exciting. Which is not fun. We experienced some hiccups. We experienced some velocity bumps. That locker area is remarkable.”

Pat Spencer led Northwestern with 18 details, and Miller Kopp scored 14. The Wildcats produced just five of 20 three-tips in remaining winless because they conquer Nebraska at household on Jan. 11.

“Tough decline,” Northwestern mentor Chris Collins mentioned. “I imagine our men have demonstrated they are gonna retain fighting. I know they’re absolutely discouraged for the reason that there is a good deal of men placing a large amount into this and we just haven’t been able to get over the hump.”

Using Manage

It was 51-44 midway by way of the next 50 percent when Griffin threw down an alley-oop dunk and Giorgi Bezhanishvili bought credited with a place-back again on a ball that Northwestern’s Jared Jones may have tipped.

Griffin built three three-pointers in a span of about a few minutes as Illinois bumped its guide to 64-48, drawing loud cheers from their orange-clad lovers.

Dosunmu scored 13 in the to start with half and the seven-foot Cockburn dominated down low with 10 details and 7 rebounds as Illinois jumped out to a 34-26 lead.

The Illini took the direct with a 21-five operate that Griffin begun with a layup and concluded with a three-pointer to make it 29-16. Trent Frazier hit a runner to make it an 8-point match with 14 seconds remaining ahead of Spencer skipped a turnaround jumper.

Massive Image

Illinois: The plan normally takes a harder change for the Illini, with video games from Indiana, No. 23 Ohio Point out and No. 18 Iowa right before the Significant Ten Match. But this was a stable effort in general. They outrebounded Northwestern 42-29 and experienced 19 helps with just 8 eight turnovers.

Northwestern: The Wildcats arrived in ranked past in the Significant 10 in scoring and amid the worst in industry-intention and three-position percentage. They undoubtedly skipped their share of open up photographs in this one particular.

QUOTABLE

“I imagine we’re finding there. I imagine this is the Big Ten and everyone goes by a losing streak. Anyone talked about this arguably is the ideal league in the state. You can ignore that. There’s no arguing about that. This is the best league in the place and you have obtained to enjoy each solitary night time.” — Underwood on Illinois’ turnaround immediately after getting rid of four straight.

UP Up coming

Illinois: The Illini host Indiana on Sunday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats will try out to end their streak against the group they most lately beat when they take a look at Nebraska on Sunday.