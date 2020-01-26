Illinois can perform better on pre-K education

If Dad brings a pony home on Monday, I would say when the boys were little, and another pony on Tuesday, by Wednesday his children will meet him at the door and shout “Where is the pony?”

It was intended to illustrate how the expectations of children rise to meet what is being done for them, my sympathies automatically choose co-besieged parents.

But there is a harder truth behind this: children want so much because they need so much. Maybe no ponies, although a reader will undoubtedly claim this. But they absolutely need food and clothing and shelter and attention and love and vaccinations and storybooks and pillows for bedtime and early morning and in-between activities water.

They take as much as they can get and then make good use of it. They are sponges that suck up everything that is poured over it, spray it away to feed their amazing metamorphosis, the magic trick of transforming squeaking, pooping, non-verbal, immobile, chunks of meat slightly larger than a meatloaf into fully formed, functioning, conscious and decent adults.

If all goes well. But what if it doesn’t? What if young children don’t get all the stuff they need? We see the results every day. Poor childhood often leads to bad adults, who help to create the bad situations that we face at personal, family, neighborhood, city, provincial, state, national and world level.

Government J.B. Pritzker knows this and is expected to focus preschool education on Wednesday in his State of the State.

Here I come in. Because people are notoriously insensitive to children, sometimes even their own, J.B. use a warming act, such as an obscure comedian being pushed onto the stage for a sitcom recording to make the audience laugh. Because I know you, some of you, your arms crossed, leaning back in your seats, faces in that Mid-American frown of skepticism Grant Wood so skillfully captured in “American Gothic.”

“Why should I pay taxes for someone else?” Snarls you. “I do not have children.” Or: “My children are grown up and did fine without the intervention of the state, no, just the hard work of myself and my wife and the grace of a benevolent God.”

Firstly because it is good to do. That argument is rejected – doing what is right has fallen out of favor, especially because Newt Gingrich discovered that you could do harm without joy, provided you come up with an attractive sentence to describe your sin and stick to it.

So I go to the second reason: because it is necessary. Because not every parent is in the trenches to answer the endless questions of their 3-year-old. Some parents have three jobs. Or a drug addiction. They are dead, or in prison, or stupid, or insensitive, or busy doing less important things. But their children will still become adults, the adults you will ever show up at your house as plumbers and delivery people and home care workers, and not as meth addicts looking for your chest of drawers for jewelry. Money spent on children before kindergarten is a cost-effective way to improve society, as Barack Obama noted in 2015:

“Every dollar we invest in high-quality education for young children gets $ 7 back in reduced teenage pregnancies, improved graduation rates, better school performance, lower detention rates. Society as a whole is doing better. “

(It is now almost shocking to see a president speak in complete sentences on a different subject than himself. Although it used to be common).

Speaking of facts: how many children in Illinois under the age of 4 participate in state-run programs? Take a guess: 60 percent? 70? Try 25 percent. Perhaps just one in four children in Illinois is ready for kindergarten.

That is bad and getting worse. Education in Illinois has lost ground in the last decade. A ranking from the 2018 CATO Institute weighs up the challenges students face entering the system – taking into account levels of poverty and language skills – in 40th place in Illinois.

Funny. When one of our professional sports teams wins a championship, a million people dance on the street and wonder how we are the best. Celebrating something they actually had nothing to do with. Educating our children is much more important and an area where we can all help, if only by paying taxes. To become a champion, we have to improve our game.