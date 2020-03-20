Illinois government JB Pritzker issues a “home” warrant for the entire state

Illinois Gov. J. Pritzker issued a “state-of-the-art” state-wide order that will take effect Saturday, announcing the policy at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The governor decreed the order as part of widespread state efforts to stop the spread of Wuhan’s coronavirus during a news conference Friday afternoon, alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the order would not result in mass road closures and would still allow residents to “go to grocery stores, bring gas into their cars, take a walk outside and make trips to the pharmacy.”

The news comes as leaders in other states take more aggressive statewide action to combat the spread of the virus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a stay-at-home order for 40 million residents in the state:

Governor @GavinNewsom issued a stay-at-home stay to protect the health and well-being of all Californians and to establish statewide coherence in order to stem the spread of # COVID19.

“We have to bend the bend in the state of California,” Newsom said. “Here is a social contract. People, I think, recognize the need to do more. They will adjust and adapt as they have.”

Although he said that house insulation was not his “favorite choice”, he said that it was “necessary.”

“This is not a permanent state; it’s a moment in time, ”he clarified.

Similarly, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential companies to instruct their employees to stay home.

“When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take,” Cuomo said during a news conference in Albany on Friday.

“These actions will lead to disruptions and will shut down companies,” he continued. “We are all quarantined now. We are all at quarantine levels and it is difficult.”

Cuomo also opposed the phrase “refuge-in-place” – an expression used primarily in active shooting situations.