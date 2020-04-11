Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker: Trump Caused “Biggest Murderer in the Country”

Last week, Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois has become more open and effective than some of its opponents in criticizing the President. Donald Trump because it does not help them fight off coronavirus. Not surprisingly, Trump was punched back, calling Pritzker “the complainant” and passing the buck back to the states, treating them like black-in-laws seeking a cut of the family fortune. .

For this week episode of In The Hive included Nick Bilton, Pritzker punched back, emphasizing the consequences of Trump’s failure to do so. “The failure of the White House, on the part of the president, has seen more sickness and more deaths than people nationwide,” he said.

“They have just been arrested completely unprepared,” he added. “When there was an acknowledgment in his administration that this was a serious matter – the president publicly denounced it, declared that this was a lie, or that this was just kind of like a cold, it’s going to be over, trouble – it finally meets the dead and the numbers are high, I think you saw a press conference at the end where he came out and got read through the letter. “

As of this week, there have been 16,424 cases of coronavirus in Illinois and more than 500 deaths – and the vast majority of cases are likely to occur sometime after two weeks.

In an interview with every governor, Pritzker sounded the same, regardless of politics: “Republicans and Republicans all acknowledge that the government has lost its job.”

Governor Pritzker has joined other independent leaders, including the Democratic leadership Joe Biden, in claiming Trump to be in charge of overseeing the flow of medical supplies to states through the Prevention of Corruption Act, which allows the government to regulate private entities and create and distributing emergency supplies. In a PBS interview on Monday, Pritzker confirmed that the government is exporting goods to China and giving them to private companies to sell to the states that bid the most.

“I mean, to get me to go out and compete against California, New York, and the rest of the United States to get the survival gear we need – and, by the way, I’m still negotiating. opponents with FEMA and Federal law – it’s terrible, “Pritzker told me.” It’s outrageous. “

Pritzker said he spoke with Trump directly over the past two weeks and promised more resources. It was said that the “part” of the agreement had been delivered, he said, and in one case was the entire order. “They contracted us with 300,000 N95 masks, and we got 300,000 face surgeries,” he said. “They promised us 300 ventilators, which we got. They were working, unlike the ones that went to California, but we had to visit every one of them because we understand that the that to California was broken.

“We must finally say, ‘So we will not rely on the promises made, and we will only do so if we have national independence,’ that’s the way this should work. “

The lack of cohesion – Trump’s strategy by allowing states to expose himself – means Illinois, which is the third state in the nation to shut down trade and demand those who followed the tradition, were left to the neighboring states of Iowa and Missouri, both led by Republican leaders who had lagged behind in the shutdown because they followed suit. Trump’s comments.

Pritzker endorsed Biden’s election in mid-March, but he did not feel overwhelmed by the failure of Trump’s fall in the November election.

