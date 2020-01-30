Illinois holds on to beat Minnesota for the seventh consecutive win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Nr. 19 Illinois did what it took to return to first place in the Big Ten.

However, the seventh consecutive victory of the Fighting Illini was not good.

Andres Feliz scored 17 points while Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn each added 13 when Illinois overcame the bad shoot and defeated Minnesota 59-51 at the State Farm Center.

Both teams shot poorly. The Illini shot 33% and the Golden Gophers made 32% of their attempts from the field.

“Well, that was ugly,” said coach Brad Underwood from Illinois. “But you have to give Minnesota the honor. They played us hard. “

The Fighting Illini (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) is at number 14 Michigan State on top of the Big Ten rankings midway through the regular season of the conference.

Daniel Oturu led the Golden Gophers (11-10, 5-6) with a game-high 20 points and Alihan Demir added eight points.

“They were just fine,” said Gophers coach Richard Pitino. “They have a great team, good length and talent.”

CLOSE CALL

Minnesota trailed seven points within three minutes to play to draw within one point with 1:43 transferring to the layout of Orturu. Giorgi Bezhanishvili fell with 1:30 and made both free throws. Feliz later made two free throws to seal the win.

Illinois led 24-20 during rest.

“It was an all-round team effort,” said Underwood. “But we must evaluate our way back with our violation.”

FALSE ALARM

The announcement during the rest to evacuate the State Farm Center because of “a fire case” seemed to confuse the crowd for a few minutes. The alarm was later suppressed and it was determined that it was a false alarm.

An Illinois employee said it was “a problem with smoke at one of the concession stands,” that was the cause.

STRAWS

It was a game of offensive runs most of the night. Illinois went on a 6-0 point midway through the first half on the two 3-pointers of Trent Frazier to take a 17-11 game. The Illini would no longer follow.

The Gophers used a 7-0 point in the second half to pull within four points before Illinois sealed the win.

“Our shots fell in the second half,” Pitino said. “But something has changed with us. They got a lot of points on the fault line and we weren’t. The game has shifted there. “

Illinois was 14 of 16 from the foul line and Minnesota was 10 of 12.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

If the Illini can reach that tough road victory on Sunday at number 18, they must rise higher in the polls. A loss would probably keep them in the Top 25.

GREAT PHOTO

Minnesota: The Gophers have lost three of the four games and it is clear that Oturu needs more help. They must have a double-digit scorer, or two, to join him in the box score to win.

Illinois: The surprising team needed a win to get their place back on top of the convention rankings, associated with the Spartans.

NEXT ONE

Minnesota: Hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Illinois: play Sunday at number 18 in Iowa.