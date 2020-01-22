Illinois lawmakers must act to keep our state on track to get clean energy

Thank you for the recent editorial about the energy markets in Illinois and the December ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The statement, as the editorial stated, “rewrote energy rules in a way that is obscene to coal and other fossil fuels.”

It is important for our citizens to know how the rules and policies of distant authorities can influence our crucial transition to clean energy sources. Fortunately, we have a way around the negative effects of the FERC ruling, but – as you explained so well – it will require timely action from the Illinois legislator.

I beg every citizen to keep abreast of this, although mysterious, matter, and continue to put pressure on your state representative.

Michael Zurakov, Skokie

Obama Center needs a new design

This writer joins all other admirers of former President Obama and is looking forward to establishing his presidential library. Before construction begins, I would like to call on the former president to go back to the drawing board with his architect and come up with a more traditional structure.

The current structure would fit nicely on the banks of the river Nile as a tribute to a pharaoh. It is grim, monolithic and too long and seems completely out of place in the park-like environment.

A radical makeover is required, not tinkering with the edges. A traditional building is needed. One that we can be proud of and not something that would turn out to be an eyesore and a shame for our former president.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park

Getting a head start is just cheating

Let’s see: counting cards in Las Vegas, stealing ticks in baseball, doping in all major sports, deflating in football, the Black Sox, corked bats.

A lead or cheating has been common in American sport for more than 100 years.

My father always said, “It’s not about winning or losing, it’s about how you play the game.”

Mike Koskiewicz, Portage Park