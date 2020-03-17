Illinois primary 2020: Election day information, updates and outcomes

6:32 a.m. An strange election

The race to the 2020 Illinois Main has highlighted unprecedented twists and turns, from a industry of 13 Democratic candidates that has been winnowed down to 3, to a global health and fitness crisis that is significantly reshaping election day.

As election officers have scrambled to contend with history-breaking early voting and vote by mail requests and to personnel and relocate polling locations inside days of the most important, candidates pivoted to “virtual campaigning” in these important last times. How these factors will impact the effects in Illinois stays to be viewed.

6:05 a.m. Voting web sites are open

Polling places opened at 6 a.m. across Chicago.

The Chicago Sunlight-Times Voting Guidebook functions prospect profiles for every single race as properly as interviews with candidates and the Solar-Times Editorial Board’s endorsements.

It also consists of a downloadable, printable palm card of our endorsements that you can deliver with you into the voting booth.

Whether voters are casting their ballots remotely, at a relocated internet site or not at all, Illinoisans will opt for candidates now in the races for presidential nominee, U.S. Senate, U.S. Dwelling of Associates and the Illinois Legislature. Area races in the Chicago area involve Cook dinner County State’s Legal professional, the Illinois Supreme Court, the Metropolitan Drinking water Reclamation District Board of Commissioners and the Prepare dinner County Circuit Court docket Clerk.

Uncover your polling position utilizing the Chicago Board of Elections search software.