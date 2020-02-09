Illinois privacy legislation leads to $ 550 million Facebook settlement on face recognition

CHICAGO – Adam Pezen, Carlo Licata and Nimesh Patel are among millions of people who have been tagged in Facebook photos over the past decade, sometimes at the suggestion of an automated tagging feature based on face recognition technology.

However, it was their Illinois addresses that placed the names of the trio on top of a lawsuit that Facebook recently agreed with a settlement of $ 550 million, which could lead to payouts of a few hundred dollars to several million Illinois social users network site.

The lawsuit – one of more than 400 filed against large and small technology companies in the last five years, according to a law firm census – claims that Facebook has violated the strict biometric privacy law of Illinois that allows people to sue companies that don’t get permission before they harvest data from consumers, including through face and fingerprint scans. Proponents of privacy welcome the law as the country’s strongest form of protection in the commercial use of such data, and it has survived the ongoing efforts of the technology industry and other companies to weaken it.

Lawyers focusing on privacy legislation predict that the Facebook settlement – if approved by a federal judge – will trigger a new round of lawsuits and make the goals of existing lawsuits more likely. The legal landscape of Illinois can also shape debates on privacy protection in other states and in Congress, in particular on whether individuals should have the right to file violations.

“We will see many voters say,” Why not me? “Said Jay Edelson, a Chicago lawyer whose company Facebook first prosecuted for alleged violation of Illinois law.” This arrangement, it is really going to make it clear that having laws on books is the difference between people who go to go to court and get real help, or else just be trampled by these technology companies. “

Although buying and selling consumer data has become a billions-dollar industry, the law of Illinois – the Biometric Information Privacy Act – even dates to Facebook’s iconic “like” feature and was a reaction to the flop of one company.

Pay By Touch, a startup that worked with supermarkets to offer fingerprint-based payments, had gone bankrupt and was expected to auction its assets, including the user information database. Concerned about where that user data would end up, Illinois lawmakers quickly adopted a law in 2008 that requires companies to request permission before collecting biometric information and formulating policies that specify how that information will be stored and when it will be destroyed.

It also gave residents of Illinois the right to claim $ 1,000 for negligent violations and $ 5,000 for intentional violations.

State representative Ann Williams, a Chicago democrat, said the ability to sue is crucial for consumers facing international companies earning billions of dollars a year.

“If the fine is just a fine, that’s the cost of doing business for them,” Williams said. “A settlement such as (the Facebook case), we are talking about real money going to consumers.”