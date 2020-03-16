Illinois shuts down online video gambling for the duration of coronavirus crisis

Point out regulators Monday requested all online video gambling devices shut down throughout Illinois until the stop of March, bringing the gaming industry to a full end a working day immediately after officials shuttered Illinois casinos in an work to stem the distribute of the coronavirus.

Most of the slots presently would have long gone darkish below Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s unprecedented buy shutting down all bars and dining establishments other than for takeout and delivery orders.

But the purchase from the Illinois Gaming Board makes certain all 35,483 equipment set up at 7,307 establishments across the condition are blacked out for two months, like all those at gasoline stations and VFW halls.

“The public wellbeing of patrons, video gaming marketplace workforce, Gaming Board workers, and all many others is of paramount relevance,” the board explained in a assertion. “The Board is consistently monitoring developments in link with the COVID-19 general public well being crisis and will update licensees as warranted.”

The ban goes into impact goes into result at 9 p.m. Monday and lasts by way of March 30. Regulators previously forced Illinois’ 10 casinos to close their doorways Sunday night time.

It is the very first time Illinois’ video clip gaming terminals have been shut down considering that they were being released in 2012 and overtook the casinos as the state’s top rated gaming revenue generator in 2017. Gamblers missing $1.7 billion at the machines final 12 months, and about $1.4 billion at casinos.

The launch of Illinois’ manufacturer new sporting activities betting sector just a week back was spoiled by the statewide coronavirus shutdown, leaving horse racing as the only sport in city by means of cell and on-line wagering. Hawthorne Race Training course in Stickney and Fairmount Park in downstate Collinsville are shut to spectators, which include at their off-track betting parlors, but they’ll broadcast races to wager on.

Illinois Lottery game titles are nevertheless out there, even though the claim middle at the Thompson Centre in the Loop for winnings around $600 is closed until finally further more detect. Assert centers in Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights are still open.