Illinois slides past Rutgers to equal victory total of last season

Loading...

CHAMPAIGN – Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and Kofi Cockburn added 11 and took 17 rebounds and Illinois held Rutgers 54-51 home on Saturday.

The win pushes Illinois to second place in the Big Ten Conference and links his season win a total of a year ago, when the Illini entered the conference 12-21 and 7-13.

Dosunmu increased the last two minutes for Illinois (12-5, 4-2). He scored four runs (all on the free throw line) to end a defensive fight where Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) took the lead early in the game.

“Coach has that confidence until the end,” Dosunmu said after the game. “I love to take the moment.”

Jacob Young led Rutgers with 16 points. Ron Harper Jr. added nine for the Scarlet Knights.

Illinois went with two 6-0 points in the second half to close the gap against a fierce Rutgers defense. Both teams played extremely well defensively.

Rutgers was 20 out of 59 (34%) from the field to 18 out of 63 in Illinois (29%).

Cockburn, a 7-foot freshman, hit his seventh double-double of the season for the Illini,

BAD START

Both teams shot poorly in the first half. Rutgers was 9 of 27 out of the field (33%) while Illinois shot a meager 6 of 31 (19%). Rutgers led the break with 21-18. Cockburn had five points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

“We shot 19 percent in the first half and found a way to win against a good Rutgers team,” said coach Brad Underwood from Illinois. “I’m proud of our boys today. This shows the growth we’ve seen throughout the year.”

BATTLE WITH THE BOARDS

Rutgers has the reputation this season to own the boards, especially in the offensive end. But Illinois used his big men, Cockburn and 6-foot-9 ahead of Giorgi Bezhanishvili, to rebound the Scarlet Knights 48-42 overall and 16-10 in the offensive end.

“We are working hard on our recovery during every training,” said Underwood, “it has paid off today. Kofi in particular has stood up for us.”

BIG LOSS

Rutgers plays Geo Baker, without experienced point guard, for an indefinite period with a left thumb injury. Baker is the second highest scorer in the team with an average of 11.5 points per game.

He also leads the team in assists and is the undisputed leader on the field. Baker could miss up to a month because of the injury, sustained in practice last week.

GREAT PHOTO

Rutgers played the brand of defense that is known this season, but could not contain Dosunmu until the end,

Illinois, on the heels of a huge road victory against Wisconsin on Wednesday, stepped again against a tough conference enemy. The Illini slipped to second place in the Big Ten, with only eight state Michigan State, which is 13-3 and 5-0 in conference play. The Spartans play Purdue on the road Sunday.