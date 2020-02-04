Illinois woman says she lost over $ 5,000 in email scam against bogus boss asking for Best Buy, Target gift cards

PALOS HILLS, Illinois – A Chicago suburban woman said she lost more than $ 5,000 after receiving an email she thought was from the CEO of her company.

Most of us have a habit of responding quickly when you receive an email from your boss. Josephine Eliadis thought she was just following her boss’ instructions and that she was a good employee. But his quick actions ended up costing him a lot of time.

Eliadis and her husband Will were married during the holidays in a destination wedding. When she got home, she was still on the cloud 9.

“And on January 2, I wake up really happy to go to work,” she recalls.

On her way, she received an email she thought was from her boss and the CEO of the company. He said, “I want to send gifts to selected staff members, although we all do our best to move this organization forward, some people really stand out and I want to surprise them in my own way. Can you help me buy gift cards today? “

“Because my boss is such a wonderful person, I could see her doing this,” said Eliadis.

So she went straight to Target and bought five gift cards of $ 200 each. After leaving the store, Eliadis said she received another email from the person she thought was her boss, asking her to buy more Target and Best Buy gift cards for others employees.

“Then it was,” Can you take a picture, I put it all on a spreadsheet, “” she recalls. “Photos, of course I can take photos.”

Eliadis said she bought more than $ 6,500 in gift cards, scratched her back, and put the cards to work.

“I walk into his office and I said, ‘Just tell me when you want me to give you the gift cards, what you want me to do with them,'” said Eliadis. “And she said,” What gift cards? What are you talking about? “And there we just looked at each other and we were in shock. I watched it tremble.”

Eliadis realized that she had been scammed, and the person she was emailing was not her boss. She contacted the police and the FBI.

“When you receive an email from your boss asking you to do something, you want to do it,” she said.

FBI special agent Siobhan Johnson calls this the “compromise on business email” scam, when someone uses the name of a company or executive for the purpose of transferring funds to the account of the criminal.

In this case, the scammers likely used the gift card codes to make purchases and sent deliveries to several addresses across the country.

According to the FBI, from 2016 to 2019, there were more than 160,000 victims of this type of scam, with more than $ 10 billion in losses in the United States.

On a cell phone, the email may appear to be from someone you know, but take a closer look. The name may include the correct professional domain, but the email address will not have the correct domain when it is developed.

When Eliadis checked the fully developed email address, she realized that it was a scam, but that it was too late.

“I’m coming, I was tricked. I was tricked. It happened,” she said.

She said Target couldn’t get the money back, but Best Buy was able to stop a few cards and get $ 380 back.

She called it a very small victory after spending thousands on her marriage.

“I felt very stupid. I felt stupid,” she said. “If I had to start over, I would have picked up the phone and called her.”

Target and Best Buy told WLS-TV that they have signage posted on their sites and online to alert customers to these types of scams.

Joséphine’s real boss also responded to the story by saying, “I feel as raped as Joséphine because these cyber-hacks used my name and sent the scam directly to many of my staff … What has happened to us is an increasingly ongoing phenomenon that needs attention. “

The general rule of thumb is to always pick up the phone and talk to someone before making gift card purchases and checking the full email address.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.