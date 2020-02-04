Illustrated writer Jamie Mustard on how to stand out and what drives us

Do your external guides match your internal guides? If not, it may be why you are in conflict.

The true path to happiness is to do what you have for your purpose or to do something you can fund. The path of misery does something that is perfectly aligned with your purpose. this is what kills dreams.

This is why Jamie Mustard wrote the illustrator. It aims to change the world with Art and Ideas. that’s exactly what he does.

Be on purpose or work on something that finances your purpose. This is the real success.

Roots in economic theory

Jamie Mustard is a media strategist and illustrator. His passion is to teach science and ‘art of the surface’, helping professionals, agents, artists and businesses to confidently change and make their messages, brands and ideas stand out to their desired audience .

A graduate of the London School of Economics, Jamie’s work is an explanation of his “economics of attention”, based on the basic laws of human perception called blocks.

He has spoken, educated and inspired others with his productive work, including TED on creative giants Wieden and Kennedy.

What is Exclusion Theory

In the past, businesses were just competing with local competitors, but as the internet has grown, your competition has become worldwide. The chips have been diluted and they need to focus more than ever. “In today’s world, everything that is busy gets rejected,” Mustard said.

Blocks are things that go back to the primordial law, what we lock as human. That’s why Andy Warhol became so popular, and why we can never forget a Beatles song. “They explain why we lock in one thing, we ignore the other,” Mustard says.

Mustard believes that in order to win and stand out as a brand, we must go beyond the idea of ​​business and look at the monolithic things we see as people. Then, we lock the post or message with them. It is by locking in something that people naturally understand, that we stand out and become unforgettable.

Internal drivers and outdoor life

“A huge impact on our lives and the way we experience the world, we are able to have our inner drivers to match our external lives. We all have these hopes and dreams and the things we want to do. We need to either have our work be our outer life or our work is to support our inner life.

I want to change the world with art and ideas. My outside life fits in with that. So I’m a happier person because of that. Now, if I ever wanted to be a fisherman or an artist, I work in a bank. These things do not fit.

So I’m not going to be any less happy. So what I’m saying to people is that your project must either be fully compatible with your internal guides or funded. He needs to make enough money to finance your passions. And then you will love your job because it finances your passions. “

– Jamie Mustard

It is in the marriage of what is the inner guide to our external brands, projects and ideas that things are becoming virtual. When we understand inner life and marry it with outer life, this is block theory. In a world full of people, you stand out by becoming part of the human tissue.

Jamie Mustard sits down with me, Jeremy Ryan Slate, for the latest episode of Make Your Own Life.