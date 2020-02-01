Ilunga Makabu becomes WBC champion with the historic triumph of Kinshasa

Ringside 01/02/2020

WBC

On Friday in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, local hero Ilunga Makabu (27-2, 24 KO) conquered the cruiserweight belt of the World Boxing Council in her first world championship fight in 45 years.

Makabu defeated the previously undefeated Polish fighter Michal Cieslak (19-1, 13 KOs).

The fight started with a lot of action. Makabu took the initiative and tried to land on Cieslak, who moved around the ring and wanted to strike back.

In round four, Makabu struck Cieslak with a tough left-right combination, and although he didn’t seem to be in good shape, his courage helped him reach the bell.

In the next round, Cieslak scored a knockdown. Makabu put a glove on the canvas and forced referee Michael Griffin to put a protection counter.

The rest of the fight became very competitive. But Ilunga’s greater strength and power prevailed.

The judges’ scores were: Omar Mintum 114-112, Carlos Flores 115-111 and Humberto Olivares 116-111, all in favor of “Junior” Makabu.

The head of the fight was the Tunisian Houcine Houcichi, Vice President of the WBC.

JC MARTINEZ

In other news, World Boxing Council flyweight champion Julio Cesar “Rey” Martinez can’t wait to face Welshman Jay Harris on February 29 in Frisco, Texas.

“Rey” works with Eddy Reynoso and alongside “Canelo” Alvarez so that he gains even more confidence. It will arrive completely finished. “

So says his trainer Mauricio Aceves, who explained by phone that the work in California was absolutely excellent.

“We train in a gym with” Canelo “Alvarez. We get up very early each day to run so that his routine starts immediately. Then we go to the gym, where we define the right strategy. We go through incredible preparation, because we don’t want any surprises, ”said Aceves.

“We run at Solano Beach every day. Julio has already started boxing with an Eddy Reynoso bantamweight fighter named Santos Ortega. Julio uses everything to be strong for the day of the fight. Everything is going as planned. “