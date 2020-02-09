Ilya Kovalchuk of Montreal Canadiens pumped after scoring the OT winner against Toronto Maple Leafs – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML35703b5cd6552d942d6c037ae102a98411%

% MINIFYHTML35703b5cd6552d942d6c037ae102a98412%

With the seven Canadian teams in action on “Hockey Day in Canada,” he was one of the newest players north of the border who stole the show in an overtime thriller between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

% MINIFYHTML35703b5cd6552d942d6c037ae102a98413 %% MINIFYHTML35703b5cd6552d942d6c037ae102a98414%

The Canadian rivals, tied to one score, headed for an extra time of 3 to 3 with Ilya Kovalchuk emerging as the hero for local fans at the Bell Center.

% MINIFYHTML35703b5cd6552d942d6c037ae102a98415%

% MINIFYHTML35703b5cd6552d942d6c037ae102a98416%

COMMERCIAL RUMORS: Chris Kreider | Alexandar Georgiev | Jason Zucker | Brenden Dillon

It started, like a lot of overtime, with a rescue on the other side of the ice, thanks to Carey Price. Nick Suzuki pushed his blocker’s disk to center the ice, grabbed the rubber disk and headed for the net alone. The newly acquired goalkeeper Jack Campbell from Toronto, who replaces the injured Frederik Andersen, removed the disc, but directly to a Kovalchuk who left no doubt about it, sent it to the bottom of the net and chaos began in Montreal.

Kovalchuk’s count brought him into exclusive possession of third place on the overtime target list of the all-time regular season with 17, behind Alex Ovechkin (23) and Jaromir Jagr (19).

He raised his fist, waved his arms, and screamed until his face was as red as his sweater. Kovalchuk was pumped. He also brought that energy to the dressing room.

UPDATES ABOUT INJURY: Shea Weber | Mark Giordano

Having been released by the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season, Kovalchuk signed a one-year contract with the Habs and has undergone a revival since moving to Quebec. In 17 games with the kings this season, the striker only had three goals and six assistants, but in 15 games with a better Habs team he has 12 points (six goals, six assists).

His name was distributed during trade negotiations, but if Kovalchuk can produce offensives and the Canadians can keep their playoff hopes alive, their $ 700,000 deal starts to appear even more favorable to Montreal as their season gets longer and more points are collected. Currently the Canadiens (61 points) are five points from the Maple Leafs (66) for a place in the play-offs of the Atlantic Division and six points from the second wildcard of the Eastern Conference, currently in the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers (67 ).

Welcome to the rivalry, Ilya.