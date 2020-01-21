I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here Star Ash Pollard has been admitted to the psychiatric ward

Ash Pollard, who made a name for herself in My Kitchen Rules before joining the cast of I’m a Celebrity.

The reality-turned radio star revealed on Instagram the shocking turn of events on Friday after her friend Pete Ferne “almost cut off his fingers … with a circular saw”.

“I landed in the public system for 1000 hours and played the waiting game. Pete’s fingers are hanging on a thread and my dignity and patience are waiting.” Pollard wrote a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

“Had to be sent to the psychiatric facility in the end. I just had it,” she continued, explaining that “she couldn’t handle it.”

Pollard has now revealed that her 35-year-old client has recovered from the terrifying ordeal.

“Pete is okay,” she wrote. “Thanks to plastic surgery, the fingers are now intact and you can enjoy a wonderful cocktail [pills].”

Although Pollard did not go into her psychiatric experience, she indicated that she was safe.

“I was entrusted with butler duties,” said the 33-year-old that she had to take care of her partner before telling a worried friend that she felt “good.”

Famous friends of the former reality star, including Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer, have taken care of their health.

“This is terrible,” wrote the actress, “I wish him a speedy recovery and hope you are better too.”

Jessica Rowe sent her love and commented, “Oh, no! I’m glad you are fine” while Patti Newton wrote a simple love heart.

