'I'm a Spacey Weird ... My Breath is Short'

CNN host Chris Cuomo gave a positive update to his personal battle with coronavirus on Wednesday night, saying that he felt much better despite still showing symptoms.

Cuomo opened his program Cuomo Prime Time tonight by noting that he felt “better than I deserved.” When asked by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief CNN medical correspondent, to describe his current condition, Cuomo said, “Tonight is worse and today I am strangely negligent and I don’t know why.” The host then explained that he seemed to be better.

“On Easter night, I got good news, that I thought the worst was over for me,” he said. “Cristina and I have smiles on our faces today. My fever almost never goes down all day. Usually at this time, I don’t pretend to be baking. It’s so hot in here tonight. Right now, I’m still a little bit at above normal. “

About his ongoing symptoms, Cuomo said, “my chest is tight, my breathing is short, it hurts in the morning. It feels like I’m going to bring up more than I did.”

Gupta noted that it was the “best news” he had heard from Cuomo in some time, but urged him to “watch over him.”

Since announcing a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 earlier last week, Cuomo has continued to anchor Cuomo Prime Time from the basement of his house where he was quarantined. He first discussed his condition last Tuesday night.

“Tonight’s performance will be a little different. Reality has set everything up for the president, prepare yourself, not for lies, but for the next few weeks from the frightening and painful reality,” Cuomo said as he opened his program. on the first night of the broadcast while ill. “We don’t have test data to understand our reality beyond what we know is a face to a large number of sick people.”

“And that face is mine. I tested positive. Scary, yes. As you can imagine. But I’m better than you,” he added.

In the past eight days, Cuomo has issued regular updates about his health to the public. On Friday, he revealed that his COVID-19 fever was so bad that he was hallucinating to see his dead father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo. “I stayed up all night, I said, I was hallucinating,” he said. “My father spoke to me. I saw people from college, people I had never seen forever. Strange, what I experienced last night. And that might happen again tonight.”

Earlier this week, he compared his fight with disease to dealing with “wild animals,” adding “it didn’t just pass away, it developed. It’s weeks, not days. It’s chronic and degrading.”

Cuomo’s older brother, Andrew Cuomo, is the current governor of New York, who leads the country’s response to the outbreak. The governor appeared on his brother’s CNN show tonight, where the brothers exchanged small talk and talked about the country’s battle with a pandemic.

On Wednesday night, more than 430,000 people tested positive for corona virus in the US, with more than 14,700 deaths and 23,800 recovery.