I’m absolutely sure that this human-looking Ausipoo Seth Roe is in a damn dog costume

Notice Nori, the adorable Ausipoo who looks like a human? Well, together we found out who that particular person is and what he is Seth Rogen.

Yes, Nori is the Ausipoo embodiment of Seth fucking Rogen, and he lives in a reserved manner.

“I couldn’t be more flattered,” said the Knocked Up star, sharing a photo of the adorable dog.

Seth’s tweet has received a whopping 782,000 likes since January 10, proving that he’s not the only person who loves this Seth Roe-look doggie. Many took note of the answers to confirm the similarity.

The adorable photo of Nori has been spreading the internet for some time. I fell in love with this adorable person trapped in an Ausipoo body in early October and have followed his adventures closely ever since.

His Instagram account is flourishing with more than 16,000 followers, probably thanks to a share in the popular Twitter account @dog_rates.

After seeing Rogen’s response, Nori went to Instagram to share a story: “Hey @sethrogen, we’re twins!” He wrote.

“He loves all people and dogs he meets and just wants to be friends with everyone,” said Nori’s dog mom, Tiffany.

“What we comment on most is his eyes. People feel that the eyes and smiles make him human facial features, ”said dog father Kevin Seattle refined, “He is a very smiley dog ​​and his eyes have not changed since he was a puppy.”

It is 2020 and I still firmly believe that we should give Nori the keys to the city and make him president.

