I’m buying more stocks because I think America will get paid again

Actor James Woods warned that the Democratic Party and CNN will continue to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to their own goals, but said that America and its economy “will soon be reunited” under the direction of President Donald Trump.

The stock market has started shaking week after week over fears of a coronavirus pandemic, while the White House has today declared a state of official emergency for the crisis. Markets have partially recovered as the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1985 points during Trump’s press.

Many Democrats and media organizations have seized the opportunity to blame Trump for his manipulation of the virus. For example, some Democratic politicians, including failed presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, have posted ads attacking Trump’s response to the pandemic, while a New York Times columnist even referred to them as “Trumpvirus.”

However, Woods did reach out to Twitter to confirm that he would increase his stake in the stock market due to his confidence in the US nation and the roaring economy that President Trump has helped create:

I’m buying more stocks because I believe in America, this robust economy, and President Trump. While #CNN street vendors are happy to see this President’s disappearance AT ANY COST in our proud nation, I stick with the plan. #BuyAmerica # Trump2020

This week I bought shares strongly because a) I want to support this nation and this president, and b) I know that #CNN and the Democrats will exploit this crisis solely out of their hatred of @realDonaldTrump. So the market will abandon itself and eventually it will roll up. #WinWin

I bought stock heavily this week because a) I want to support this nation and this President, and b) I know that #CNN and the Democrats will exploit this crisis purely out of their hatred for @realDonaldTrump. So the market will wobble and then will eventually roar back. #WinWin https://t.co/Tk9wqBzPbr — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 13, 2020

Woods is known for his Twitter feeds in defense of the President and the Democratic establishment. Last week, the veteran actor stormed Senator Chuck Schumer for his threats against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, saying founding parents of the United States wrote the second amendment as a safeguard against “violent haters”. as the New York senator.

“When the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has to take the extraordinary step of admonishing a United States senator to lead the life of the appointed Courts, we are in the civil war territory,” Woods said. “Founding fathers wrote the Second Amendment to violent hatreds like Chuck Schumer.”

When the Supreme Court’s first judge has taken the extraordinary step of admonishing a United States senator to lead the life of appointed Judges, we are in the territory of civil war. The Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment to violent haters like Chuck Schumer.

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 5, 2020

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email bkew@breitbart.com.