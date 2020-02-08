“I’m crazy about your mother”

Sergio Ramos may have to make a serious apology to Martin Odegaard after a suspected lazy mouth outbreak was caught on camera.

Real Sociedad took a 4: 3 win at LaLiga leader Real Madrid to reach the Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday evening.

AFP or licensor

Martin Odegaard ended up having the last laugh at Sergio Ramos

Midfielder Odegaard, who has been on loan from Sociedad for two years, broke the deadlock against his parents’ club after 22 minutes.

Alexander Isak then scored twice within two minutes at the beginning of the second half, leaving the faithful of Santiago Bernabeu stunned.

Marcelo pulled back a goal before Mikel Merino put the guests back in the lead. Vinicius saw a VAR header but Marcelo made it 4-2.

Nacho prepared for a dramatic final, but despite defender Ander Gorosabel being sent off for a second caution, Sociedad ended a famous win that is sure to have hurt Real captain Ramos.

Icon Sport – Getty

Los Blancos are from the Copa del Rey, as are rivals Barcelona

But maybe not as much as Odegaard, who caught the 33-year-old in the 11th minute only on the shin to leave the Spanish international with anger and grief.

When the Norwegian international protested his yellow card, Ramos was caught by the cameras of the Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones and gave an angry reaction to his future teammate.

The Spanish television show El Chiringuito de Jugones said the literal translation of Ramos’ words to Odegaard was: “Hey, Odegaard! I shit on your mother! “

Although translated terribly, it is essentially the equivalent of telling someone in Castilian to “run away”.

El Chiringuito de Jugones

The Real Madrid captain was unhappy when he was caught on the shin by the youngster

El Chiringuito de Jugones

He turned and answered with an angry mouth

There are no rules preventing loan players from competing against their mother clubs in Spain. Former child prodigy Odegaard returns to Los Blancos five years after he finally joined.

With his goal he finished 21 games without defeat for the leaders of the LaLiga.

And even though they were angry with their team’s performance, there was a moment of real fans’ class when they brought Odegaard a standing ovation when he was replaced in the second half.

It was also the second surprise result of the night when Barcelona were beaten 1-0 by Athletic Bilbao.