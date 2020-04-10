“I’m going to do it my way. In other words “

Although he admits there can be no guarantees in terms of the success he hopes, Stephen Kenny used his first press conference as director of the Republic of Ireland to describe his vision for a team who aims high; the one built on what he believes to be one of the best four-backs in Europe, controls games and creates more chances to score. According to him, it will be a team that inspires those who watch it.

The 48-year-old says the ambition will always be to “control” the games. “I can’t guarantee that in every game that works, but no matter who we play, at home or away, it will be about trying to establish control.”

In the end, he said, “I would like school teams and academies across the country to look at the senior international team and think,” This is how we want to play. ” connect to it at that level. It’s my dream. “

Speaking from his Dundalk home at an online press conference, Kenny acknowledged the accomplishments of those who have done the work in the past, but suggested that the building blocks are there to build a better future. and brighter.

He was optimistic about the quality of the players he inherited and particularly positive about the defensive talent, but September, he recognized, will come back to a new start as he tries to reshape a team long criticized for not have reached the sum of its parts. .

“You have to respect the players who played in the campaign, but we only won one of the group’s six games, if you withdraw the games from Gibraltar,” he said. “I’m going to do it my way. Put it that way. “

Revolution

He seemed quite convinced that people would expect change on a scale close to the revolution, but made it clear that he still saw key roles for many of the current players. Séamus Coleman will remain captain while Darren Randolph and defensemen like Matt Doherty and, in particular, John Egan were among those who obtained very positive mentions.

“I was talking to some of our analysts and we’ve had all four hind legs in the top 20 (teams) in the past two days. We went through it at length and I have the document. I watched the last four against Denmark: Doherty, Egan, Duffy and Stevens and, in my opinion, it is in the top 10 of the four backs in Europe. This is how I feel.

“Darren Randolph has been very consistent in goal since Martin O’Neill made his debut,” he said. “He was very, very consistent and made good decisions. He has been a very good goalkeeper for Ireland and this return four gives you a platform. . . once you have that, you can focus on having a good rest: trying to create more control in the games and more opportunities to score goals. “

Stephen Kenny with Tottenham forward Troy Parrott. Photography: Ryan Byrne / Inpho

Asked then about all the young strikers who played on his U21 team, he hoped they could establish themselves in the top ranks, but was quick to recognize the importance of David McGoldrick.

“One of the things that Mick McCarthy really, really did well was to rejuvenate David McGoldrick. Although he is not a prolific striker, his football heist and intellect – he has a good football intellect – sees things early and has a good movement. It was very important for Ireland in the countryside. “

Robbie Keane

He seems ready to make difficult decisions; he hopes so anyway and insists he’ll be happy to achieve them, but his wider success will also depend on his ability to transform the team’s approach in the very limited time his players will be on the training ground. The importance of good preparation was, he said, one of the main reasons why Keith Andrews and Damien Duff had to join his management team before Robbie Keane.

“I have a lot of respect for Robbie Keane as a player. . . but I learned as a manager what works for me and what doesn’t for me. You learn through your experiences and you must have the ability to choose your own backroom team for one. “

He spoke at length about what he thinks Andrews, Duff and also Alan Kelly will bring to the set-up and the well-defined roles he envisions for them.

Although the team’s next games are currently scheduled in five months, there will be little time together to get it right, but Kenny is confident that he, his coaching staff and the team can start.

“Going to Slovakia (most likely in October) and winning and then trying to win an away final (the following month) is difficult based on recent away results over a long period; It is a difficult question – but it is certainly not beyond us and I do not think it is beyond us. We must be optimistic. We must see this as an opportunity.

“What I’m looking at is that if we got to the European Championships, we would have 13 competitive games and maybe three or four friendlies between September and June. It would be 16 or 17 games in three different competitions, the World Cup qualifiers, the League of Nations and the European Championships, which has never happened.

Stephen Kenny thinks John Egan will be the key to his Irish team’s game. Photography: Ryan Byrne / Inpho

“In my head, that’s what I think. I think we could possibly have that. What an opportunity! I want to be part of it. I want everyone to be part of it.”

Stephen Kenny on. . .

Changing the perception of Irish football DNA: “I’m not going to sit here and criticize anyone, especially former managers. I just didn’t like people having this opinion that it was in our DNA to play a long ball and that our players had the characteristics over generations to play more directly. I fundamentally disagree with this and I continue to disagree with it. But you must try to prove the opposite. “

Realize your own ambition: “It is not a stepping stone or a platform for me to go elsewhere. That’s all for me. It’s the ultimate job. Irish international work is the ultimate honor and for me to get a longer contract, I have to win it, which depends on the performance of the team and the way we play. “

Build from behind: “The fact that you have a well-balanced rear, two side rears that can attack whoever you choose and dominant center backs. . . and Egan is transforming the way we play. The type of player he is, he gives us another dimension in the way we defend and, above all, in the way we open the field. It’s a big plus for us. “

Keep Coleman as captain: “I called Seamus, as captain, just to reassure him that he will also be the captain of Ireland under my mandate. He will continue to be captain of Ireland. The reason being that every value he has as a man and a player, the way he prepares and applies, I admire. He’s a great ambassador. But the ambassador is one thing. I’m just thinking about his preparation, how he’s doing. His overall commitment to Irish football makes him an extraordinary captain, that’s how I see it. “

The sacrifices that his family had to make during his managerial journey: “Siobhan, my wife and children … all four. Some of my children have moved three times; Niamh, my elder has moved five times, in three different jurisdictions – in the North, in Scotland … it was a big commitment for all, a massive commitment for all. Moving schools is a big ordeal. I would not be where I am today as a manager without their support, so I am grateful to them. “

Produce a side that inspires: “I would like school teams and academies across the country to look at the senior international team and think,” This is how we want to play. “Connect to it at this level. C is my dream. “