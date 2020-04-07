I’m going to watch my father’s funeral on Zoom from New Zealand today

When you get away from Ireland, it’s always at home. As a native of Carrigaline, I spent exactly half of my 36 years moving and coming home. To come back, you usually had to settle with my father in Douglas, in County Cork. He and I were catching KC’s fish and chips and the pints in the Tinny Shed next door. With my grandmother in Blackrock and my friends all around, going home is always a whirlwind.

Throughout my life, my father remained a phone call and a frequent international visitor, whether I went to university in Glasgow, working in Ontario, Canada, or more recently, while running my own business in New Zealand.

Mike Aitken at a family wedding in Aberfeldy, Scotland.

My father was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland, he moved to Ireland in 1980. He and his brother worked in Ireland on Haulbowline Island for most of their careers, as did my brother. He was due to retire at the age of 64 in September.

It’s hard to be a modern grandfather, with nieces and nephews in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, but we’ve shared so many occasions with him on Skype. Gifts always arrived in the mail, well thought out and cleverly wrapped in packing tape, and filled with Cadbury roses in place of polystyrene packing nuggets.

Video calls are a lifeline for expats around the world. Last December, Daddy’s Skype “didn’t seem to be working,” reducing video calls to phone calls. It was frustrating for Christmas, but we didn’t know that this video calling trip was strategic; my father was undergoing rapid weight loss and undergoing tests after tests at Cork University Hospital. The results have been devastating; he started 2020 with a diagnosis of cancer.

Scheduling my visit to coincide with these results, I returned to Cork in January to see my father and have those heart-wrenching conversations about treatment and the deadlines and the suddenly short future. He assured me that it was in hand, that they could operate and that there would probably be chemotherapy. I was hopeful.

On leaving Ireland, there were vague whispers of a virus in Asia that could reach the scale and size of SARS. I had business meetings in Dublin, a global event in Toronto and the launch of New Zealand society all in March, but I wasn’t too worried. Like so many people, if I could go back in time, I would have changed my plans in an instant.

In a horribly short period of time, the doctors found an infection and admitted my father to the hospital. A few days later, he was locked out when the first case of Covid-19 appeared at the CUH. We were told that no visitors were allowed. Can we go sign for the parking lot?

As the word pandemic began to circulate around the world, my father remained isolated with an infection, but fortunately without viruses. They were still going to operate and continue to do chemo, just watch and wait and not come, because no visitor will be allowed. My brother in Bantry, my sister in Perth, Australia and I in Canada all watched the news with growing horror as the world became a paradigm of epidemics and epicenters.

We talked about him almost every day about his bed in a hospital which he described as a ghost town. He urged me not to come, convinced that we should not be wasting our lives in the hope of seeing him in a window on the sixth floor. Go to the top in Canada, he urged. We talked three times a day. A day later, we boarded the plane for New Zealand, for a launch event still underway in a country far behind.

From the Toronto airport, I spoke to him. “I can still fly to Dublin,” I said. We quarreled and he won. I went to New Zealand. I’m still here, isolated with my two young boys. For Mike Aitken, my father, the end was quick and painless and heartbreaking, and therefore very far. He died at age 64 on Friday April 3.

I am 18,000 km away with my two boys Donnacha and Fiachra. We will be at 1am for an online burial with a close family. Less than 10 people will be at the funeral home. We are setting up a Zoom call for those who cannot be there to listen to the brief service. The hearse will follow a route lined with many friends who live near the main road leading to the crematorium. People will disperse to their home for another Zoom gathering with a close family in Ireland, Canada, Australia, Scotland and New Zealand – hundreds of people who cannot pay tribute in person. How do you celebrate the life of a great man, an incredible father, a wonderful loving grandfather and a dear friend for so many people around the world, when we cannot meet in person ? We are still trying to understand this.

Rest in peace Michael Aitken (13.09.1955 to 03.04.2020)