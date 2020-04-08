‘I’m not abandoning my wife and son’: families struggle to stay together in the COVID-19 pandemic

For Robert Turner, it wasn’t a great choice.

The Ontario man had the option of returning home last week on a government-organized flight from Lima, Peru, or falling behind with his pregnant wife, who had not qualified for a seat on a repatriation.

“I’m not abandoning my wife and son,” said Turner, 55.

His two-year-old wife, Angelica Turner, 40, a Peruvian citizen, cannot travel to Canada because her application for permanent resident status in this country, filed 15 months ago, has not yet been processed, Turner said. He said he is unwilling to leave her alone, but also “terrified” of staying in Peru with a visitor visa that expired during a nationwide blockade imposed by the military.

The prospect of being separated from travel restrictions is unnerving and excruciating for some couples and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is sometimes compounded by confusion and frustration with the criteria for embarking on a return flight to Canada.

More than 12,000 Canadians who have been trapped in foreign countries due to COVID-19 border restrictions and flight cancellations have managed to return to national territory due to Canadian government’s repatriation efforts, according to Global Affairs Canada.

The government has worked with airlines and foreign governments to organize dozens of flights from 40 countries, including Peru, India, Nigeria, Ukraine and Cuba.

Stuck in India, Harminder Sandhu says his four year old daughter in Canada cries for her and asks, “Mom, when would you come back?” (Presented by Harminder Sandhu)

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office of March 21 states that flights “would prioritize blocked travelers who are Canadian citizens, permanent Canadian residents or immediate family members of Canadian citizens … in possession of a valid travel document.” He also says that foreign nationals who work, study or “make Canada their home” could also board a return flight with valid travel documentation.

Angelica does not have a tourist visa for Canada or a permanent residence card, so she does not meet the criteria for boarding a rescue flight.

Mum asks to be reunited with her children

For Harminder Sandhu, 37, an authorized practice nurse, her permanent resident status wasn’t enough to get a ticket home.

She is stuck in India and separated from her three children and her husband in Saint-Hubert, Que. She has been told that she cannot take a return flight to Canada because she is a permanent resident who does not travel with a Canadian citizen.

Sandhu made an emergency trip to India on March 8, planning to return two weeks later. But India closed its airspace on all commercial flights on March 22nd.

“My father-in-law had a heart attack and I only came here to participate in his surgery and cancel medical bills,” Sandhu said in an email to the Canadian emergency response center. “My youngest daughter is only four years old. I can’t control my tears when I see her crying during a video call and asking every day ‘Mom, when would you come back?'”

Last week, he contacted Canadian consular staff in India and Ottawa to request authorization to book a ticket on one of the government-organized flights from Delhi. She explained that her husband and children need you in Canada.

He received a rejection email stating that a permanent resident would be assigned a place, they would have to travel with an immediate family member who is a Canadian citizen.

Sandhu was separated from her daughters, Japji, 4, and Iknoor, 11, after making an emergency trip to India to help her father-in-law after a heart attack. (Presented by Harminder Sandhu)

So, Sandhu gets stuck, desperately losing his family.

“I am a nurse and Canada needs nurses in this difficult time,” she said.

Dig up old leases

Toronto-based Taryn McKay, 34, is considered lucky.

She and her two-year-old boy, a Brazilian citizen who has a work visa in Canada, were traveling to Peru when the country imposed a national blockade to try and stop the spread of COVID-19. The couple, who were facing potential border restrictions in both Canada and Brazil, were unwilling to separate. They prepared to ride the pandemic in a hotel in Peru.

McKay later found out that her boyfriend, a professional photographer, would be authorized on a return flight to Canada with her if he could prove their common law status. He quickly contacted their former owners to obtain copies of old leases, both of which had their names.

“In the end, we showed two old leases and one future lease because we had rented a place in Toronto by May,” said McKay. “He seemed to be doing the trick.”

The couple returned to isolated Toronto after arriving on a government-organized flight last week.

“I am extremely relieved that we could get back together … The uncertainty of not knowing where we would go, or when we would be able to see each other again if we parted, was the worst part,” McKay said.

‘It just seems hopeless’

Robert Turner was already impatient with the Canadian immigration system, which he calls “an apathetic and bureaucratic disaster”, but now says he is beyond frustrated that the delays have put his family in a precarious legal limbo in the midst of a crisis. global healthcare.

Turner, a former train driver whose hands have been crushed in a workplace accident, says he has been to Peru for the past eight winters to escape the cold.

In February 2016, she took a morning walk in Lima to find a coffee and noticed Angelica, a cook, opening the doors of a bar.

“Her smile immediately captured my heart,” said Turner.

The couple married two years later. Turner divides his time between Chatham-Kent, Ontario, where he owns a house, and Peru, where he stays with Angelica in their apartment in Lima.

She tried to get a visiting visa for Angelica in Canada after getting married, but was denied.

Angelica Turner, 40, is in her second trimester. Robert is concerned that he will not receive adequate prenatal care during the blockade in Peru. (Presented by Robert Turner)

Turner said he spent $ 7,000 on immigration consultancy fees to help with his wife’s permanent residency application. They filed the paperwork 15 months ago, in January 2019, and soon after it was approved to become its sponsor.

So when Turner arrived in Peru four months ago, he was confident, he said, that his wife would be granted permanent residence in Canada before March 2020. At that time she expected them both to fly together to Canada.

“The immigration consultant assured us that this process would not take more than 12 months,” said Turner.

Turner received an email from his member of Parliament’s office two weeks ago, which he provided to CBC News, which informed him that Canada’s immigration department speeds up applications only in extreme circumstances.

“I have to be with my husband,” said Angelica. “I need a visa application and the embassy is late for this, and I don’t know when they will respond.”

Turner and his wife are inside their apartment, respecting a national curfew and following rules that prevent non-essential movements and allow women and men to go out in public on different days.

He is worried about how long the pandemic will last, where his baby will be born and whether his family will run out of food and money. They are already rationing rice and beans.

“Banking systems are closed here. You’re lucky if you can find an ATM with any money,” said Turner. “It will soon become dangerous to walk the streets with shopping. People have no money. They cannot access money.

“I wish our son was born in Canada. It just seems hopeless to have a faith.”