‘I’m not likely to cease for black people’ – Person charged for pointing gun at females with a kid after crash

A Cobb County guy who pulled a gun on two black women of all ages who ended up with their a person-calendar year-aged godson in the course of a confrontation just after a motor vehicle crash incident in Marietta on March 9 has been billed.

The victims, Asia Lewis and Kimberly Carter, told WSB-Tv set they were being in their car or truck when they noticed a different driver clip their facet mirror. When they flagged him to pull around, he did not. Alternatively, he pulled a gun on them.

“He grabbed his gun and just put it on his dash, like he was

attempting to scare us or some thing,” Asia Lewis said.

In accordance to Carter, the confrontation transpired when they

ended up headed home and they even experimented with diffusing the situation immediately after the accused

pulled out his gun on them.

“I yelled out, ‘You really don’t have to do all that, we’re not

pointing a gun at you, or carrying out something to you, we’re just trying to let you

know that you hit my vehicle,’” she stated.

The girls as properly as the accused, 59-calendar year-old Stephen Abbott, subsequently termed 911 to report the incident. Abbot, who attempted to justify his actions, was recorded telling the 911 operator there was no way he was heading to stop for two black folks, WSB-Television set more reports.

“I don’t know who these individuals are. I have no thought what

they’re accomplishing, but I am not heading to stop in website traffic for two black persons in a

conquer-up previous car,” Abbott told the 911 operator on cell phone.

He also later claimed the females insulted his “family

heritage.”

He was afterwards arrested by police nine miles absent from the accident

scene and has been billed with misdemeanor hit-and-run and pointing a gun.

The women explained to WSB-Tv set they hope they are reimbursed for damages and are upset with how things unfolded as they under no circumstances performed the race card all through the confrontation. They only spoke about the automobile hurt.

“We shouldn’t be taken care of in a different way simply because we’re black,”

Lewis explained.

Abbott is now out on bond.