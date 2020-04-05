“I’m not proud of it”: Ashish Nehra recalls when he was found in MS Dhoni “abusing evil” during Pakistan ODI match – cricket

Former Indian fast-paced actor Ashish Nehra on Sunday recalled an ODI match against Pakistan in which he was caught on camera ‘running abuses’ in Mahendra Singh Dhoni, after Shahid Afridi’s baton shot between the goalkeeper and Rahul Dravid standing on first skate, A moment that happened 15 years ago in 2005 in Ahmedabad, and Nehra on Sunday said she was not proud of her behavior that day. Speaking in an interview with the Times of India, Nehra recalled another ODI from Pakistan’s 2005 series in Visakhapatnam, in which Dhoni smashed his virgin hundred ODI.

“I remember that match in Visakhapatnam extremely well. It was the second ODI in that series. In the video, which went viral, I see the horror of abuse in MS after the edge of Shahid Afridi’s bat first crosses between Dhoni and Rahul Dravid. People assume it is from a match at Vizag but that incident is from the fourth ODI in Ahmedabad. However, I have to admit that I am not proud of my behavior, ”Nehra said. [Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwLxtRmqfnM [/ embed]

He continued to explain the reason for his reaction. “Afridi hit me six times from the previous ball. It was the usual pressure on an India-Pakistan match. Suddenly I created an opportunity and it was missed. I was lost. It was not the only incident in which the player lost his cold. Both Dravid and Dhoni were fine with me after the game, but that doesn’t excuse my behavior, “he said.

The former left-wing striker further added that the video went viral because it contained Dhoni. “The video is still popular because it has Dhoni in it. It’s the old picture of me awarding Virat Kohli when he was a kid. The picture is known for having Kohli inside, not for me,” he said.

Nehra added that she had to explain to her children one day via video. “I know that one day my kids will finally watch that video clip and I’ll have to explain why I acted that way,” he said.

