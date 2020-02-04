“I’m petrified”: Actress Shannen Doherty reveals heartbreaking news that her cancer is back at stage 4

(WJW) – Shannen Doherty has announced that her breast cancer has returned as the fourth stage.

The former actress “90210” and “Charmed” was diagnosed for the first time in 2015 and went into remission in 2017. Almost a year ago, she learned that her cancer was coming back.

She said “Good Morning America” ​​on Tuesday that it is now opening because the diagnosis is detailed in documents that will soon be published in a lawsuit. She said she wanted to keep the diagnosis secret.

“I still do. I don’t think I processed it,” she said. “It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I am petrified. I am quite afraid.”

Doherty filed the lawsuit against her insurance company State Farm after her house was damaged by the Woolsey fire in 2018. Some of their claims were wrongly denied. She said she didn’t want people to know about her diagnosis from court records.

“I prefer people to hear from me,” she said. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic, and I want to control the narrative.”

After her last diagnosis, she worked on restarting the “90210”. It started shortly after her friend and co-star, Luke Perry, died of a stroke.

“Why wasn’t it me,” she said. “It was so strange for me to be diagnosed and then to go first, who appears to be healthy, to be healthy. It was really shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was make this show. “

She said that when she released it, she thought she was working 16 hours a day and proved that if someone is diagnosed with cancer, his life will not end.

“Other Level 4 people can work, too,” she said. “Our life doesn’t end the moment we get this diagnosis. We still have a lot to do.”

LAST STORIES: