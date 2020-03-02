[im-promises-to-start-with-pga-tour-title-with-clutch-engage-in-at-honda-typical]



FILE Photo: Golf – The 148th Open up Championship – Royal Portrush Golfing Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland – July 19, 2019 South Korea’s Im Sung-jae on the 11th hole for the duration of the second spherical REUTERS/Paul Childs

March 2, 2020

(Reuters) – South Korean Im Sung-jae strike a collection of clutch pictures down the extend to clinch his 1st PGA Tour victory in design, a just one-shot triumph at the Honda Vintage in Florida on Sunday.

Im, previous year’s tour rookie of the year, broke by means of in his 50th start off by carding a four-below-par 66 at PGA Nationwide in Palm Seashore Gardens.

He birdied the par-a few 15th and 17th holes and then bought up-and-down from a greenside bunker to par the very last and end at 6-below 274 on the h2o-lined training course, a person of the toughest on tour.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (66) skipped a 20-foot (6-metre) birdie putt at the very last and had to settle for next position.

Overnight chief Tommy Fleetwood required a birdie at the par-5 18th to force a playoff, but his hopes finished when he carved his second shot into the drinking water just after a spectator screamed out “get in the hole” in the course of the Englishman’s backswing.

A unfortunate-faced Fleetwood (71) manufactured bogey and concluded third, two shots powering Im, who broke into a smile and hugged his caddie in the locker place when victory was assured.

“In Korea proper now a whole lot of individuals are working with the coronavirus and it is a massive offer,” explained Im of the virus that is regarded to have infected approximately four,000 people today in his homeland.

“I’m just happy as a Korean player I could supply some excellent news to my countrymen back again household.”

TOUR IRONMAN

The 21-year-old, acknowledged as the tour’s ironman due to the fact he plays approximately every single week, has been pegged as a rising talent, and he showed why with his enjoy down the household stretch.

Ignoring drinking water waiting to gobble up a a little bit misjudged or mis-hit shot, he took useless intention at the 15th and 17th holes, sticking his tee shot to within eight feet each situations and changing the putts with nerveless precision.

“I understood I was 1 (shot) again heading into the final four holes,” he told NBC television, speaking by using his caddie who acted as interpreter.

“I desired to get a minor much more intense fairly than be tentative. I was hitting the ball seriously fantastic and felt I could get at individuals pins.

“I’ve been in this place numerous occasions. That served me remain in the second and I felt that encounter served, especially about the very last number of holes.”

Runner-up Hughes practically realized what would have been a shock victory after lacking the slice in all of his five previous commences this calendar year.

The earth amount 308 sank a 55-foot birdie putt at the 17th to preserve the heat on Im, but could not add a different birdie at the very last.

“I was just grinding my butt off but sad to say came up a person short,” he said.

