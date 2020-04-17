“I’m really crazy”

Grimes reflects on the creation of “Visions” in 2012, which she admirably stated was in the room for two days.

The first release was recorded after the signing of the legendary indie label 4AD and the next album “Halfaxa” in 2010.

Speaking to Witchforce, Grimes (real name Claire Bush) looked back at the Vision, saying, “I think I just wanted to go crazy. I just wanted, ‘I have to do my best to really go crazy , it may lead to something good. “

She went on to explain that she was, at one time, a “truly” 12th-century composer of Hildegard von Bingen, who inspired her to shut herself up while working on recording.

“She was in a convent for 15 or 20 years, where you were locked in a cage, basically to talk to God or something. She had all these illustrations, compositions and stuff, so I wanted, ‘I just lock myself in a room.’

Recalling the conditions she created for herself while recording, Bush said: “I remember my roommate putting little plates in the door so I opened the door and ate food. I think I said I fasted for two weeks but i dont think really but i blacked out the windows and all that.

“I really will say that I was really crazy. I think it happened.”

Earlier this month, the artist called on her fans to help end the music video, “You’ll miss me when I’m not around.” She shared raw project audio and video files with her supporter to urge “creators to create their own videos as part of a collective art project.”