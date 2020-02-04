Im Seulong signs an exclusive contract with Jellyfish Entertainment

The former 2AM member has officially signed up with Jellyfish Entertainment!

Im Seulong, which debuted in 2008 with 2 am, has made a name for itself both in the world of music and in the world of theater. From IU to Red Velvet’s Joy, and from Hani of EXID to rapper Kisum, Im Seulong has played in many duets over the years in addition to the ballads he sang with 2AM. Not only that, but he appeared on big and small screens, in dramas such as “Hotel King” and “Miss Cop 2” and films such as “Acoustic” and “Horror Stories 3”, as well as on the scene of such musicals as “Mata Hari”.

It is only natural that Jellyfish wishes to acquire such a complete talent. In a February 4 statement, Jellyfish said, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Im Seulong, who is an artist with a wide range of experience and talent. We will give him our full support to offer him promotions and timetables, so we ask you to show him a lot of love. “

