I’m so far from providing inspirational quotes to anyone

Oh oops, I’m out of disinfectant wipes and inspirational quotes, and I’m cursed if I’m going to join the snake queue outside the supermarket to replenish my stock.

These are, as we know, unprecedented times and, to be honest, people are doing what they can to get through the days. Sometimes this can involve dusting ledges (if you have a ledge) or grooming the hamster (if you have a hamster), or perhaps you are one of those people trying to highlight the chaos of years accumulated by rooting in your drawers, digging up your washed-out T-shirts and tying them in the storage jar.

And then there are some who, in response to the time and undoubtedly with the best intentions in the world, are launching email collectives in order to share “edifying exchanges”.

I have received several emails from these collectives in the past two weeks. The most recent, generated by someone I had never heard of, asked me to send a poem, thought or quote to the names listed below the body of the text.

“Make sense!” the ordered e-mail, the edict made urgent by its exclamation mark. “It should be a favorite text, verse or meditation that touched you. Do not worry. “

Don’t you torment yourself? What do you mean, don’t worry? Of course, I will suffer.

Currencies that boost morale

I was standing in my dangerously unhealthy kitchen with the phone in my hand, trying to remember the last time I was positively affected by a text, verse or meditation. I’m really bad at this kind of thing.

Fridge magnets with cheering mottos and pictures of happy children sitting in tulip fields leave me vaguely nauseous. Pocket books offering to guide me through the labyrinth of life towards self-acceptance, through concise verses on love and healing and Mother Moon, bring out a deeply unpleasant side of my character.

In short, being asked to suck on someone else’s meditation pacifier is not my bag.

Meanwhile, however, I was still standing in the kitchen, trying to figure out what to do. The emails also indicated that rarely does anyone give up because we all need encouragement! I had noted the exclamation mark – was I going to be the killjoy, the little girl who threw her jelly and ice cream all over the hostess?

I did not bake bread. I didn’t use watercolor or conversational Spanish

I looked around. The cat was trying to scour the macaroni baked in the oven last night off the Pyrex with its rough little tongue. (I had just thrown a plastic detergent ball in its general direction to drop it from the worktop.) There was a pile of washed laundry on the kitchen table, a larger pile of unwashed laundry on the kitchen floor. My office nearby was covered in shit, including a packet of long-haired tobacco – not mine – and two broken phone chargers.

In the yard I saw weeds, frothy tulips and a lonely Easter lily falling like a disappointed groom in a cold bed in a country hotel on a wet Tuesday in Thurles.

I am so far from providing inspirational quotes to anyone.

Conversational Spanish

I did not bake bread. I haven’t learned how to strum The Streets of London on a dusty guitar. I did not take watercolors or conversational Spanish. I have not improved my mind or my liver in any way.

I live, work, cook, socialize and imagine in a small house with three other grown-ups, two of which swing pull bars that decorate the door frames. I step over the dumbbells to reach the kettle, I hang around the punching bag hanging on the kitchen ceiling to turn on the heating.

I manage my deadlines and persuade myself to walk around, although my usual haunts are now beyond my legal boundaries. Sometimes I lie on the floor and pretend to do exercises, although often I lie there staring at the ceiling, thinking that someone, maybe me, should paint it.

Sometimes I feel like a zoo keeper. Sometimes I feel like a chef. Sometimes I feel strangely happy. Above all, I am grateful for what I have: a roof over my head, food in my leaking fridge, relationships that challenge but don’t scare me.

I offer this as an apology. I broke the chain of inspirational quotes. I did not provide encouragement (exclamation mark!). But if I don’t prosper, I survive. I sincerely hope you are too.

Hilary Fannin’s novel The Weight of Love, published by Doubleday Ireland, is now available