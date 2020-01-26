Im Song talks about life after leaving “The Manager” and Park Sung Kwang’s manager position

Former Park Sung Kwang manager Im Song spoke about his experience on MBC “The Manager”.

On January 23, the YouTube channel Geun Hwang Olympics posted a video featuring an interview with Im Song.

“The Manager” is a variety show that relates the daily life of stars and their managers. It was first aired as a two-episode pilot before being resumed for regular programming in March 2018. The show has gained popularity for its entertaining stories such as Lee Young Ja and the growing friendship of his manager and his delicious culinary adventures. The “The Manager” team was recognized for their hard work and high audience ratings at the 2018 MBC Entertainment Awards, where distribution and managers have won numerous awards.

One of the stars of the show was Im Song, the director of Park Sung Kwang, who moved viewers with her work ethic and dedication to her work. The actress and manager, however, suddenly stopped appearing in the series and resigned in 2019. It was reported at the time that Im Song had also left his managerial post at Park Sung’s SM C&C agency Kwang.

In the interview, Im Song revealed that she started working in a new entertainment agency from July 2019 and started her own YouTube channel.

Speaking of his appearance on the MBC variety show, Im Song said, “I kept seeing my mistakes. I did not love myself. She continued, “There have been a lot of malicious comments. Many of them criticized my appearance. I received the most malicious comments when my mother and grandmother appeared on “The Manager,” she said. “It gave me a lot of stress. These kinds of things were piling up and my health really deteriorated. “

Im Song then talked about gynecological surgery and frequent visits to the emergency room. “I had no energy and I suffered from panic disorder and depression,” she said. “I even thought of giving up everything and leaving. A week after leaving my job, I had surgery. I removed the cyst and I was also diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. “

She explained, “I had bled a lot and I couldn’t drive because my anemia had gotten worse,” and added that she had surgery to avoid the possibility of infertility.

Im Song concluded: “I am still in frequent contact with Park Sung Kwang. I will show you more pleasant sides as I continue to grow. “

