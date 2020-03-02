im-sung-jae-salutes-virus-hit-south-korea-after-very-first-pga-tour-acquire

PALM Beach GARDENS, FLORIDA – Moments right after having his initially job PGA Tour win, Im Sung-jae took a minute to replicate on what it means.

Not for himself — for his homeland, and for those working with a virus that has the earth on edge.

The 21-calendar year-old South Korean started off fast and concluded stronger Sunday, successful The Honda Vintage by a person shot over Mackenzie Hughes and two above Tommy Fleetwood for his initially victory in 50 tries on tour. But prior to he could be whisked back again to the study course to gather the trophy, Im made absolutely sure to communicate out about the coronavirus and inform these in South Korea — where by approximately four,000 cases have been confirmed — that he was wondering of them.

“Over in Korea proper now, I know a ton of folks are dealing with the coronavirus,” Im mentioned. “And it is variety of a huge deal with all people. But I’m just glad as a Korean participant that I can supply some fantastic information to the countrymen back again dwelling . . . to do one thing for the nation and make most people proud.”

Im shot a four-below 66 on Sunday, ending at six beneath to match the second-greatest successful score considering the fact that the Honda moved to PGA Countrywide in 2007. He was the tour’s rookie of the year past period and has performed a lot more tournaments and a lot more rounds than anyone considering that the 2018-19 time started practically a year and a half ago.

And now, he’s a winner, selecting up $1.26 million this week and getting to be the Honda’s 10th intercontinental champion in the previous 16 seasons.

Im birdied four of his to start with five holes, then birdied two of the remaining four — just after sticking tee photographs on the rough par-3 15 and 17th holes within eight feet each times — to complete off the victory.

Hughes, a Canadian who designed the slice on the range Friday, shot his next consecutive 66. Taking part in together with Im, he was component of some severe fireworks on the last two holes and missed a birdie putt at the par-5 finishing hole that would have gotten him into a tie for the top rated place.

“I adore being in the combine,” Hughes stated. “I love possessing a prospect to win, and yeah, it sucks to appear up just one shorter, to battle that hard all working day. I just sort of imagined I was heading to do it. But still very pleased of the way I fought this 7 days.”

Fleetwood (71) was alone in third and is continue to seeking his 1st PGA Tour acquire. He commenced the working day one particular shot obvious of the field and commenced birdie-birdie to get to 7 beneath at that position — matching what was the minimal rating in relation to par of the week.

Then PGA Countrywide did what it generally does, that getting not permit everyone run away from the pack.

Fleetwood designed bogey on the par-4 sixth and could not get up and down from a greenside bunker on the par-four eighth, providing back again what was remaining of his direct at that issue. Fleetwood birdied the par-3 17th to get within just one particular, but his strategy at the par-five ending gap located the water to all but seal his fate.

“I was likely very well,” Fleetwood mentioned. “My swing wasn’t there nowadays. It wasn’t like a at ease day . . . items weren’t fairly there, but I hung in properly.”

As soon as Fleetwood’s try at a wonder gap-out immediately after a drop from 120 yards on 18 did not slide, Im could last but not least exhale as the winner. He hugged his caddie in the locker room, where he viewed the very last 20 minutes or so on a keep track of.

“I’ve been in this spot many situations. . . . I just felt like the working experience really helped,” Im said by means of a translator.

Some of Im’s very best moments have occur when no one particular has been wanting.

He was third at the Zozo Championship in Japan previous Oct, a complete completely overshadowed by Tiger Woods tying the PGA Tour record of 82 occupation victories. In November he went three-1-1 to tie for the best demonstrating by a participant on the Global team at the Presidents Cup, but the U.S. crew captained by Woods rallied in singles on the last day to acquire the trophy at Royal Melbourne.

But this time, he was on heart phase and embraced the moment.

Hughes and Im went to the par-three 17th green — the close of the “Bear Trap” three-gap extend — in wildly various places. Im caught his tee ball to just inside of eight feet, while Hughes had virtually 55 toes left from above the gap.

Hughes rolled in his most unbelievable birdie to an massive roar, pulling into a tie with Im at 5 below.

If Im was apprehensive, it did not show.

Im took a couple seems at his downhill line, took his putter back just a couple of inches and viewed the ball roll in for a birdie that authorized him to reclaim his direct at six under — which, he hoped, made a bit of reduction at home.

“Right now, all I can do is pray for the finest and just hope transferring forward that not many more persons get afflicted,” Im stated. “Hopefully, this virus can calm down and type by itself out quite before long.”