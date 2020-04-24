I’m Tired of Him

Stephen King has published his book The Outsider in 2018. The author of some of the most shocking and important horror stories has shared his thoughts on the new HBO series The Outsider. King also took the opportunity to introduce the main character in the book and TV show – Holly Gibney.

King complains about Holly Gibney’s ‘The Outsider’ personality

Cynthia Erivo, who plays Holly Gibney, has appeared on the premiere of HBO’s The Outsider | Photo by Frazer Harrison / Finding Pictures

Stephen King joins Terry Gross in his NPR interview featuring Extension. Both have spent their time discussing this current epidemic. But King also made his point in The Outsider, the 2020 HBO series about his book.

King took the time to talk about his favorite author, Holly Gibney. Holly is a leading contributor to The Outsider, among the books King has written. He told Gross:

I just love Holly, and I like that she is a real person and a friend of mine, because I adore her. The first book in her was Mr. Mercedes, a little more and more accustomed to stealing the book and stealing my heart.

Holly is unique in HJ’s version of ‘The Outsider’ – but despite the fact that King “loves” this episode

However, Holly Gibney’s film is part of the HBO series The Outsider compared to Holly found in King’s books. He told the interviewer that “the puzzle, the Holly that Richard made … was quite possible somewhere.” King described Holly as a HBO character in his 2018 model as a “kind of guy who could remember who’s been doing that comedian for 35 years, who didn’t listen to the book. ” (Actress Cynthia Erivo plays Holly on HBO’s The Outsider.)

But Holly’s freedom of expression doesn’t compare to Outsider for King.

“Yes, I love this event,” the author declared. “I liked what they did to them.” He went on to share a good technical experience with Richard Price, who developed The Outsider for HBO. King called Price “a news reporter,” saying: “I have been a long time supporter of his work.” One of the things that really worked for Price and King was the combination of their two albums. King explained:

(Summary) work by many police officers in police, hard-hitting, heart-wrenching, posts and posts. It was great for him to see that kind of thing. And I was eager to learn during my relationship with him … that was a real shock and he read a lot of my stuff.

The idea of ​​The Outsider was a scary story shared with a police officer and a complainant in the area where King was “really in love” for writing the book. He was happy to be able to “use the arrows and the intrigue of the actions of the police” and to “unite them with a horror story.”

Author Stephen King described the ‘power of discovery’.

The new Air Conditioner and; sp had the opportunity, in conversation with Holly Gibney, to interview the author for her personal views on human potential.

“Do you really believe that people have powers?” Gross asked. The author responded outside of the affidavit, saying he was “known.” As King explained to the radio station: “There are kids who can sit right away. Play the piano. They just hear the music on their heads.… Kids 7 or 8 maybe five years, five chess prodigies. ”

King said this idea — of the actors, for the sake of the four powers — was one of the reasons he wrote.

“It’s one of the things that fascinates me about this particular piece I write about,” the author said. And that look, he believes, has spread; It’s not just horror stories. King at Air Station said:

People can call me an awesome author if they want to. And all cookies are good except for cookies. I’m happy with that. But feeling like I have a lot to do. I like the secret of who we are and what we can do.