Image problem? Uniteds Woodward Fights Fan Unrest | Sports

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward stood in the stands during the UEFA Europa League second leg match against Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France, on February 22, 2017

MANCHESTER, January 23 – Manchester United boss Ed Woodward came under fire in yesterday’s 0-2 home loss to Burnley. He was very frustrated when he couldn’t catch new faces in the transfer window in January.

However, Woodward’s reputation with United fans became such a problem that he signed a contract this month – a former journalist who was hired in part to improve his image.

“I want to change not only (Woodward) ‘s perception, but also that of the club,” said Neil Ashton, until recently a journalist for the tabloid Sun.

“I got to know Ed Woodward a bit. I discovered that Ed Woodward’s presentation is incorrect. It’s a guy who absolutely loves Manchester United, ”he told the US-based World Soccer Talk website.

Judging by the chanting that came when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team gently collapsed after their first home loss to Burnley since 1962, few of the Old Trafford believers shared Ashton’s assessment of Woodward.

The 48-year-old Essex-born accountant and investment banker entered the world of football for the first time when he advised the United States owner, the Glazer family, on the takeover of the club in 2005.

The late Malcolm Glazer, the family patriarch who made his fortune from real estate and stocks, bought United for £ 790 million (RM4.22 billion) after entering the sports business in 1995 with the takeover of the American football team Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The United deal’s leverage – the club borrowed £ 525 million to fund the deal – through a businessman and family unknown to the UK angered many United supporters.

Commercial horizons

Woodward joined the United Board after the acquisition and has played an important role in broadening the club’s commercial horizons by concluding a number of lucrative global sponsorship and partnership agreements.

But his role changed in 2013 when shortly after the resignation of the successful manager Alex Ferguson, who won his 13th championship title with the club, managing director David Gill also said goodbye.

Woodward took on the role of CEO and effectively became the intermediary between the Florida-based Glazers and the team manager.

As commercial progress continued and United recently expanded its presence in the Chinese market, success in the field was much more difficult to find.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho were appointed team managers and then fired before Woodward turned to former player Solskjaer.

A number of expensive player acquisitions have also failed to meet expectations.

The website transfer market estimates that the club has spent around £ 948 million on players since Ferguson’s departure – a period in which the club has barely battled for the title.

Former captain Gary Neville, now an Sky Sports expert, criticized the club’s leadership without mentioning Woodward by name.

“I have problems understanding why the owners continue to trust the management team to oversee the construction of a Premier League title winning team since Sir Alex left,” he said.

“If you don’t lose your job because you got this investment, this pay slip and the team on the pitch, then I have to say that something is really wrong. Regarding what the club has been doing for several years – ( it is appropriate) to put the best football operators in its class in this club and they don’t. They don’t and it’s a mess. “

Woodward and United did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Missing direction

Before he was released in December 2018, Mourinho announced that Woodward had vetoed his transfer goals, and on Wednesday Solskjaer said his squad was “stretched” and wanted some new recruits.

In the final season, the club removed strikers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez and brought in defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan Bissaka, but the squad looks bad and is currently fifth in the league, six points behind Chelsea, who is fourth occupied league qualification on site.

While some experts ask whether Solskjaer is the right man to push the club forward, the chants in Old Trafford supported the manager while annihilating the owners and Woodward.

Another former United player, Rio Ferdinand, who returned to the club as Director of Football last year, said there was no clear direction.

“The people at the top have to see and see that and actually make changes,” he said.

“Make a plan that people can actually sit there and say,” Actually, I can see where we’re going now. “I don’t see it,” he said. – Reuters