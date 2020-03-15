Images: Celebrities who have been tested for coronavirus

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — When you consider of renowned faces who’ve been examined for coronavirus, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson likely appear to mind.

Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in secure problems in an Australian hospital next their diagnoses. The few made use of a social media post to thank “everyone here Down Beneath who are using this kind of excellent treatment of us.”

There are a good deal of celebrities and nicely-identified names who have been tested for COVID-19. With the scale of the outbreak, a quantity of public figures have discussed their well being position.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announce he had been analyzed for the coronavirus. He claimed effects of the test had been pending.

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gobert

Gobert was the initially qualified basketball player to take a look at constructive and turned to social media to apologize publicly for staying careless. Gobert’s examination outcome pressured the NBA to suspend the year. Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also confirmed he tested constructive for the coronavirus.

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta

Premier League golf equipment claimed some gamers or team ended up in self-isolation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta analyzed optimistic for the virus and did Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Canadian Primary Minister Justin Trudeau’s spouse tested favourable for the coronavirus. He is quarantining himself at property right after his spouse exhibited flu-like signs. Trudeau’s office stated Thursday evening that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is felling very well and will keep on being in isolation.

